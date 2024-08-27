Capricorn to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Pet-parenting Perfectionists

Pets entertain us with their adorable personalities and are understanding enough to comfort us when we're feeling low. They even wait for us at home with their tails wagging furiously as we return after a long day at work. But is it possible to adore your pet a little too much? Well, not in the eyes of these star signs!

They tend to form a close bond with their cats or dogs, given how significant a role these animals play in their life. In fact, they come to regard them like they were their children and perfect their pet-parenting skills. Take a look at who these zodiac signs are:

Capricorn’s affection for their fur baby is truly unmatched. Everywhere they go, they take them with them. They often have their own vehicle seat, harness, and travel system already in place. In fact, almost always Capricorn will include the name of their pet in their signature when they sign a card.

Some homes may have designated locations, excluding the sofa, where only their pet is allowed to sit. But this earth sign allows their cats or dogs anywhere they please. They are their closest buddies on earth and are parented with lots of love and care.

Cancer's puppies or kittens are this water sign’s pride and pleasure. And they have so many toys, beds, and possessions that they take up lots of space in the entire house. Cancer would not bat an eyelid before they share their bed with their dogs, feed them while they eat supper, and even fill them in on their day.

They may even refer to themselves as the pet's mummy or daddy as they set about parenting them. If anyone is taking care of Cancer’s pet for a while, this Crab (the symbol of Cancer) will make sure they have a list of things they need to do, as well as timings and directions for what to do and when.

It is most likely that Virgo loves their dog more than they like some people in their lives. They spend most of their free time with the pooch. Indeed, these earth signs converse with animals in the same way they would with friends. In fact, their pet and other members of their family get the same amount of affection and trust from Virgo.

Even though it may sometimes be frustrating when their dog steals their favorite pair of socks or shoes; there is no reprimanding from Virgo. They only think there may be a sweet explanation for it and forgive their pet in the interest of benevolent parenting.

Leo believes it's entirely acceptable to treat their rabbits or cats like their first-born baby. So, they may throw a pet party on their cat’s birthday every year and invite their friends around for furry playdates. What’s more is that their pet’s wardrobe is likely to be more spacious than Leo's, and their Diwali and Christmas gift haul would put everyone else's to shame.

But at the end of the day, Leo wants a cat or dog who is disciplined and listens, much like children. So, they also spend time setting some ground rules to have their kitten or puppy toe the line.

Above all, these zodiac signs believe that treating their fur baby like the apple of their eye is completely acceptable. So, these pet parents ensure that furry friends always look their best, by bathing them, brushing their fur, and even dressing them up! In fact, while traveling on vacations, they're more likely to be excited about visiting new locations with their fur babies rather than with friends or lovers!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

