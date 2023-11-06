Capricorn to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish for a Love Cum Arranged Marriage

The inhabitants of some zodiac signs dream of having a love-cum-arranged match because it reflects the evolving nature of love and commitment in their minds. They like the fact that such a scenario emphasizes the significance of compatibility and emotional connection while respecting tradition and family. They want to have a successful marriage and recognize how essential mutual understanding, respect, and love are to them. Therefore, they want their parents involved in their choice of bride or groom to ensure they find a soulmate their family approves of. In fact, these individuals see a love-cum-arranged marriage as a testament to their desire for a connection that can withstand the test of time. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Libras are known for their desire for balance in relationships. So, despite the desire for love, they still hold deep respect for family and tradition. They dream of their relatives playing a role in introducing possible partners and maintaining the cultural aspects of an arranged marriage. Hence, they might appreciate the idea of a love-cum-arranged scenario, as it allows them to make thoughtful decisions while still pursuing passion and connection with their mate. Another one of the central reasons Libras opt for such a match is the pursuit of compatibility. They deem that this approach allows them to explore intellectual and lifestyle similarities with their potential partner. They would also like their parents’ opinion on their boo before making a lifelong commitment. Most Libras seek their mom and dad’s aid in finding a spouse as a way to ensure they have shared values, which are essential for a harmonious marital bond.

Advertisement

Virgos are practical and detail-oriented. They feel that a love-cum-arranged marriage strikes a balance between practicality and emotion. It provides a structured framework for the search for a life partner while allowing room for affection to blossom. Hence, they might be open to such an alliance because it provides a family-approved path to finding a life partner while allowing room for emotional connection. These individuals like to have the opportunity to get to know their potential bae before making a formal engagement. Moreover, Virgos deem that this is a middle ground between the traditional arranged match and modern love. Above all, these earth signs wish for their families to play a significant role in the decision, while still choosing their boo without dreading the concept of marrying a stranger. Virgos prefer this style of finding a mate as it represents a unique choice that reflects their desire to honor their heritage while embracing modern values.

Taurus are folks who cherish stability in their love life. Hence, a Taurus’ desire for a love-cum-arranged marriage can be influenced by cultural and societal factors. They go this route as a way to respect elders in their clan while allowing personal choice. They may see the merits of such an alliance as it combines the emotional connection of love with the practicality of arranged unions. These Bulls think that this approach values the importance of time and shared experiences in strengthening the bond between partners. They like the opportunity to build a strong foundation based on compatibility and trust while also experiencing the beautiful journey of falling in love. Therefore, Taureans believe that a love-cum-arranged match offers them a unique path to lasting love by combining the best of both worlds. So, they fancy this approach as it allows them to bridge the gap between respecting their roots and embracing their own preferences.

Capricorns are often goal-oriented and take a serious approach to life. These earth signs might consider a love-cum-arranged marriage as a way to balance their desire for a strong foundation in marriage with the opportunity to find love and innate compatibility. They deem that this exclusive route lets them find lasting love and lifelong companionship with someone their parents approve of. They also like to get to know their potential life partner before making a final commitment. So, they take their time to develop love and camaraderie with a match their parents suggested. These Sea goats opine that this approach lets them ascertain both practical considerations and emotional chemistry before they move forward with the match!

Advertisement

These star signs know that the desire for a love-cum-arranged marriage is a personal choice. After all, the success of any relationship, whether love-based, or arranged, depends on mutual understanding of the individuals involved. So, they do their best to ensure their loved ones approve of their union.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Aquarius to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fearlessly Dare to Be Different in High School

Virgo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Excel At Having Heartfelt Conversations

Advertisement

Leo to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Encourage Their Single Moms to Be Self-reliant