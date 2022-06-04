Capricorn Traits: Unfolding the unique personality of a Capricorn

Capricorn is one of the best signs and people with this zodiac/ascendant sign tend to be very interesting. Capricorn is symbolized by the goat and is the 10th sign of the zodiac. Capricorn traits are unique and people born under this sign are ambitious, hard-working, sensitive, and emotional.

Capricorns are masters of discipline, honesty, and realness. This attractive astrology figure represents ambition and discipline and possesses a unique capability to handle everything that life throws at them and fight against all odds to achieve their goals with self-belief.

However, there is more than just the 'poise of professionalism' in Capricorns that makes them more special in the horoscope world. To find their unique nature and personality traits, here we put together a special guide to help you decode a Capricorn.

Quick Stats on Capricorn

● Season Dates – December 22 to January 19

● Symbol – Goat (the mythological Sea-Goat)

● Element – Earth

● Ruling Planet – Saturn

● Ruling House - Tenth

● Quality – Cardinal

● Birthstone – Garnet

● Strength – Ambitious, Attractive, Thoughtful, Pragmatic, Calculative, Determined, and Positive Minded

● Weakness – Nervous, Suspicious, and Prone to Depression and Discontent

As a cardinal sign, Capricorn has all the positive qualities that makes it one of the best zodiac signs. From the key personality traits to celebrities who ooze the 'CAP' aura, we have chalked up everything you need to know about the Capricorns.

Here are some unique Capricorn traits that make them different from other signs:

Positive Capricorn Traits:

1. Hardworking

People born under this sign are considered ambitious, diligent, serious about their work, and hard-working. They strive hard to achieve their goals and work persistently to do tasks such as doing assignments, a work projects, and so on. One of the best things about Capricorns is that they leave no stone unturned in doing a task.

Even if they don't have the skill to do something, they for sure will at least try once. They are go-getters and are always keen to learn new things.

2. Responsible

Capricorns are responsible people who like to follow discipline in life and stay organized. Capricorns are mature and ambitious people who love pursuing their goals.

Moreover, Capricorns have the tendency to grasp everything quickly and they are not even hesitant in owning up their mistakes. They have a sharp memory and are known for having a sense of attention to detail.

3. Loyal

If there is one virtue that can make a person attractive, then that is loyalty and Capricorns are great with that. Their nature is genuine and pure. One can always rely on a Capricorn when in need, and they will always do everything they can to help somebody out. They are loyal people who cherish their friends and loved ones a lot.

4. Team player

One of the unique Capricorn traits is that they are team players. They love working in groups and handle their tasks very well. Anyone would be lucky to have a Capricorn on their team as they do a lot of hard work in accomplishing their tasks and also know how to manage a team.

5. Humble

One of the best Capricorn traits is that they are down-to-earth. Also, they do not take a one-dimensional approach to anything and while deciding on something, they think from all perspectives. They neither judge others nor do they get carried away by what others are saying. They have a justified mind and like doing the right thing. This is one of the best Capricorn traits that makes them loved by all.

6. Super-disciplined

Slow and steady wins the race – these words might have originated from Capricorns. Capricorn are highly patient and this characteristic of them allows them achieve their dreams.

7. Intellectual

Capricorns can read your minds and surprise you with their emotional intelligence. Have you ever been surprised by your 'cap' friend who voices your thoughts many times? It is because Capricorns have exemplary instincts about people, which enables them to read their thoughts, which will appear 'unbelievable' in some situations. They can easily pick on a person's real motivations and intentions within moments of meeting them.

8. Fact-checkers

One of the best Capricorn traits is that they are born skeptics and it is not easy to fool them. They neither bend their ears for something that has no proof nor have an interest in rumors. Rather, they prefer to hear facts and only care about the truth. So, if you have any plans to prove a point to a Capricorn, don't forget to back it up with the proof-checker.

9. Courageous

If you admire people who remember their duties and are courageous enough to fight anything to fulfill that duty, then you must be friends with Capricorns. They are responsible, courageous, and hard-working, making everyone rely on them without any hassles. They never break any promise and can move mountains to help their loved ones.

10. Calm & Composed

One of the unique Capricorn traits is that people with this sign have a cool and composed mind. They don't like drama or conflicts and are very patient about everything.

11. Sense of Humor

Who doesn't like to hang around with people who are witty and have a great sense of humor, isn't it? Capricorns are known for their wit and sharp sense of humor. But, beware! Do not hurt them or else their high IQ can make jokes filled with sarcasm.

12. Compassionate

Capricorns are elegant, charming, and compassionate. They have great empathy toward others and are always ready to lend a helping hand to others.

Negative Capricorn Traits:

Every human being possesses both good and bad qualities in them. Below are some negative Capricorn traits:

1. Capricorns Hold Incredibly High Standards

Since they are connected to Saturn, which symbolizes restraint and restrictions, they stress themselves to do things perfectly. Due to this, Capricorns sometimes come across as cold-hearted, over-analytical, and distant. Therefore, they need to occasionally relax and get in touch with their inner feelings through meditations or other activities and not strive for perfection always.

2. Impulsive

When Capricorns want something, they will do anything to get it right away. There is no place in their life to sit around and wait for something. In short, they don't wait for the opportunity. They create them. However, it can be seen as impulsive in some aspects of life and might cause them to regret their decisions in the future.

3. Procrastination

One of the most negative Capricorn traits is procrastination. And, it is not because of laziness or fear of failure but because they want things to be done perfectly and in the right way. Hence, many times, to achieve perfection, their plan fails, and then they are left with little to no time to make another plan and execute it.

4. Overthinkers

Capricorns can drive themselves crazy with stress by overthinking and overanalyzing the things that are out of their control. They exert themselves by taking too much pressure on thinking about their decisions, life, etc. which can make them stressed out.

5. Materialistic

One of the most common Capricorn traits is that they are known to be a little materialistic and boast about themselves when they achieve success. However, they also take full responsibility for the wrong decisions made, never blaming others.

6. Calculative

Capricorns do have a calm and cool nature, but they are also known to have a calculative mind. They never let their emotions and passions affect their career and handle every situation with patience, which people sometimes perceive as cold and insipid.

7. Stubborn

Have you ever succeeded in changing the mind of a Capricorn? It is an impossible task since the Saturn-powered Capricorns are generally stubborn. They don't like to change their beliefs for anyone and do things the way they want, no matter what.

8. Passive-Aggressive

Tell them a lie, and you will see the bitterness of a Capricorn. Yes, if you ever have faced an angry Capricorn, don't push their limits, and better watch out before arguing with them. If you did, brace yourself to face the impact because the earth sign can be brutal despite its calm nature and will cut you down with its extensive vocabulary.

9. Emotionally Cold

Capricorns generally love people, and they highly value their family and friends. However, they are also known for their highly-practical nature, which makes them wear a mask, never letting their emotions govern their decisions. Sometimes, they want to take a break from everyone and everything in their life. This is why you might feel some Capricorns are emotionally cold and distant.

10. Sarcastic Nature

One of the unique Capricorn traits is that they have a sharp sense of humor with a dash of sarcasm. Even though some don't much enjoy their abstract jokes, you cannot deny the fact that they have a unique taste in humor. Moreover, only a few can crack their witty jokes, especially those with higher IQs.

Astrological aspects of Capricorn sign:

1. House as 10th Zodiac Sign

Known as the goat of the 12 Zodiac signs, Capricorn falls as the tenth one and belongs to those born between December and the 19th of January. If you are born this season, you must be a pragmatic, responsible, and ambitious Capricorn who knows how to get things done right. However, according to your horoscope, you can also be a little stoic and pessimistic.

2. Your Element is Earth

Grouped as one of the earth signs in astrology, Capricorns are extremely practical, resourceful, patient, and grounded. They are talented and always have a bunch of innovative ideas ready to be expressed and executed!4.

3. Your Quality is Cardinal

Cardinal quality enables the Capricorns to deal with their problems with action rather than dwelling on them. Their born-leader nature sets the first move and goes straight into solution mode. So, if you are contemplating an issue, just give it to the Capricorn, and they'll kill it.

4. Saturn is your Ruling Planet

Saturn is a challenging planet known for its reputation as a taskmaster. It influences the Capricorns to demand to do more with less. So, if you can hold on to their high standards, your reward will be enormous, which goes more than your expectations.

5. Sea-Goat symbolizes you

The goat can climb over and over, even under freezing and tough conditions, to achieve the highest heights and breathe the winning air. As symbolized by this mythological creature, the same applies to the Capricorns. Nonetheless, it also comes with some in-depth internal emotional sensitivity. Overall, the symbol comprises the dichotomy of both the cold pursuit of victory and the emotional interior life of Capricorns.

Physical characteristics of Capricorns

Capricorns are usually spotted by their ability to analyze complex situations, politeness, and steady nature. However, there are some other points available to help you find a Capricorn. The overall appearance of Capricorn is said to be attractive, with a slender body type and a typical serious look. Sometimes, it makes them look older than their age. They have a long nose, deep-set eyes with a forehead on a narrow side, and prominently marked cheekbones.

All about male Capricorn traits

Physical traits:

Most male Capricorns are not very short or tall and have a lean stature. They have visible cheekbones, and robust bodies, and are usually dressed elegantly. With their serious looks, they tend to look older than they are.

Personality traits:

He is a cardinal sign which means that he is mature, goal-driven, ambitious, motivated, and a great leader. Being an Earth sign, a male Capricorn is also down-to-earth, humble, productive, and dependable.

All about female Capricorn traits

Physical traits:

A cap woman ages like an old fine wine. Most female Capricorns have a petite body with a long neckline and a thin look. Their cheekbones are the highlight of their overall look and they usually have deep and dark eyes.

Personality traits:

They are independent, self-independent, practical, and highly motivated individuals. They love their family and are usually seen doing DIY projects. They are hardworking and love spending their time learning something new.

Capricorn in love

When it comes to relationships, Capricorns are known for their intense devotion to their partners, but you will be disappointed if you expect surprise celebrations. However, they might lack romantic emotions since they are a bit reserved. But that doesn't make them go down on the list of ideal partners.

Once you get a better understanding of your Capricorn partner personally, you would want to stay committed to them for a lifetime. They don't know how to express the love and value of the relationship and might take months or even years to open up with you. But it's worth it because they have some amazing qualities like loyalty that make them a perfect partner.

Capricorn in family and friendship

Capricorns never back down to support their loved ones as friends or families, making them reliable people in the circle. They are deeply rooted in their family traditions and culture. Hence, they never miss a chance to create memorable moments with their loved ones and are always there for birthdays, holidays, and dinners.

However, Capricorns do have a small social circle to whom they connect on an emotional and intellectual level. However, due to their authoritarian nature, they also want their friends to function at the same level. Remember, they don't take 'NO' for an answer.

Capricorn in business and career

The diligent and meticulous Capricorns shine bright in business and work. Capricorn-born natives are success-driven and have a perfect combination of analytical mind and management skills, which allows them to have a bright career in fields including Finance, Management, Banking, Accounts, Law, and Administration. Due to their unyielding work ethic and intelligence, they also have great potential in Science and careers.

As a co-worker, Capricorns are friendly, polite, and engaging, enabling them to do well in almost any type of job. Moreover, their slow, steady and methodical approach makes them savvy-business people, enabling them to accomplish anything they dream of, as long as they have the opportunity.

Greatest gifts of Capricorns

Capricorns are always ready to learn new things and take it as a challenge, making them masters of all trades and gaining esoteric knowledge. With their innate wisdom, grounding force, and dedication to building and expanding, this attitude inspires all. On top, their persistence to keep going even through the untouchable arena propels the initiation of their idealistic vision into full gear.

Moreover, Capricorns do not get carried away by exaggeration or fancy things due to their shy and reserved nature. They make sure to put their logical mind to work before believing in things. Due to their competitive nature, they love to win and want to be respected. Similarly, they appreciate excellence in others as one of the most supportive zodiac signs

Biggest challenges of Capricorns

Capricorns are hard on themselves and likely to hold other people in their life to impossibly high standards. Sometimes they will be beyond reproach, making them lose out on meaningful relationships by seeing enemies among potential allies. Their strict and grounded attitude causes them to get stuck in the negative cycle of mood swings and feel unsatisfied and unhappy all the time.

Ruled by Saturn, Capricorns never rest and push themselves too hard to exhaustion due to their obsession with success and perfection. Hence, they should take occasional breaks to focus on their physical and psychological health.

Strengths of Capricorns

When compared with other Zodiac signs, Capricorns are best known for their tenacity. They believe in themselves and can do anything, even though the task is challenging or tedious. And whatever it takes, they aren't afraid to put in overtime at work and won't stop until they get the results they want.

Another secret Capricorn trait is that they are truly invested in friendship or relationship and are incredibly sensitive, in contrast to their 'seems to be cold and unemotional state.' They tend to be serious because they do care. Do you remember the watery tail of the sea-goat? Similarly, you can find an ocean of emotional intelligence below their dry demeanor.

What are the things that intrigue Capricorns?

1. Money

Capricorns consider money the most tangible way to leverage their success and fame.

2. Puzzles and Games

Since Capricorns like to challenge themselves, they love to be involved in the most difficult puzzles and games, like escape rooms where they can set their minds to find the solutions and prove their intelligence to all. They are more into 'cannot or never been completed' games.

3. Gardening

Despite their workaholic nature, Capricorns love to stay home and do some useful chores in and around the house, like gardening and other DIY tasks.

4. Reading

Capricorns are always on-ready to learn new skills. Hence they love to read books and stockpile precious knowledge.

Capricorn celebrities

There are plenty of Capricorn celebrities and famous people out there – from Isaac Newton and Martin Luther King Jr to Michelle Obama and Deepika Padukone – after all, their notable hard-working habits must have garnered some success stories. Check out the list to find whether your favorite celebrity belongs to the earnest 'earth' sign.

Anthony Hopkins A.R. Rahman Hrithik Roshan Blue Ivy Carter Bradley Cooper Deepika Padukone Javed Akhtar Diane Von Furstenberg Gayle King James Earl Jones Jim Carrey Julia Louis-Dreyfus Kate Middleton Kate Moss Katie Couric Martin Luther King Jr. Michelle Obama Nicolas Cage Orlando Bloom PitBull Regina King Ryan Seacrest Tiger Woods Zayn Malik

Conclusion

Capricorn is an amazing and highly motivated zodiac sign and one of the best people to be around. Be it a friend, colleague, or family, they will do their best for their role in your life. Known for their impeccable personality traits, they are goal-oriented folks but never fail to care about their loved ones.

Even though they are beautiful in and out, pushing the wrong button, they will quickly unravel their wrath due to their zero tolerance. But thanks to their' can-do attitude and intuitive nature, the dynamic Capricorns thrive consistently to make the world a better place, enjoying getting involved in challenging things and doing it themselves.

