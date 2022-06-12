Capricorn to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who patronize women and constantly criticize them

Few things in life can be as infuriating as someone who disrespects you just because of your gender. So, today we look at people who patronize the fairer sex and believe it their birth right to offer them meddlesome advice. From Capricorn to Virgo, see zodiac signs who patronize women and constantly offer interfering advice.

Scorpio

If you have a Scorpio as your friend, you are probably aware of how this water sign tends to micromanage your love life. They might tell you that your partner’s not good enough for you or suggest that you put them through a series of tests to gauge their worth. Sadly, they do not believe that a woman is complete without a lover.

Virgo

There are some people who believe that women cannot navigate the corporate world without the advice and wise counsel of a man. While this may seem preposterous, a Virgo will make it their business to guide you through what they believe to be a corporate minefield, even if you are self-sufficient and have work experience far beyond their own.

Capricorn

Some Capricorns tend to patronize women without noticing what they do. For they make it their business to make sure you find a life partner they approve of, so they will constantly suggest matches if you happen been to be unmarried. These are the people you tend to avoid at a wedding for they will pester you till you give in with exhaustion.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius believes that the best way to let women in your lives know you care about them is to give them advice and friendly criticism. However, ladies aren’t pleased to be constantly nagged by this fire sign. Sagittarius tends to say things as innocent as asking women to watch their weight by saying that ‘a moment on the lips will be forever on your hips’.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

