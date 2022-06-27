Capricorn to Virgo: Here's how earth signs of the zodiac behave during a break up

Every individual processes heartbreak differently. Some Zodiac signs tend to break up with their partner while keeping the option of reconciliation open for some moment in the future. However, there are some who shut the door and do not revisit memories of their lover even after the break up. So, from Taurus to Virgo, read on to discover how earth signs of the zodiac behave during a break up.

Taurus

Even though Taurus enjoys being single and values personal freedoms, they quickly enter relationships hoping that they will last forever. But when things blow up, they are the first ones who use a friend’s company as a soothing balm to heal their broken heart. You can find the lonely bull downing a peg or two of their chosen poison while pouring out their heart to their best friend.

Capricorn

Probably the only star sign who attempts to heal their broken heart by delving into the arms of a new lover is the Capricorn. They have a lot of self-destructive tendencies that impact the relationship while at lasts. However, when they are newly single, they tend to start relationships with no string attach to forget the pain and make merry with others.

Virgo

This star sign sees their ego bruised whenever they exit a relationship. If they have been recently dumped, then they find it incredibly difficult to get over the feeling of rejection after a breakup.So, they would look to lash out at their ex by igniting a new relationship with the new individual or perhaps even settling down with someone their parents have been recommending for years together.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

