Capricorn Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022

Finance: The monetary astrology for this week forecasts exciting possibilities that could lead to financial advantages. You might be able to attract riches and good fortune on your journey if you put in consistent effort.

Positive: Ganesha says you will outgrow a lot while still learning new things. Your past will no longer linger and ruin your present moments. This week is a fresh new start for you.

Love: You could be head over heels in love with a terrific friend or coworker. You may overspend on your life partner due to your ability for excessive emotional expression.

Business: The increased workload may be beneficial to you. This is not the time to start anything fresh in your professional life.

Education: The week's schedule reveals travel plans that may jeopardize your academic efforts or successes. On the bright side, you might become more aware of your activities and more dedicated to your study.

Health: You will also be devoting all your energy to resolving concerns, so you may become exhausted. There's a chance you'll run across some troubles with conflict.

