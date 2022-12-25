Capricorn Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023

Finance : Your seniors have been monitoring your career progression for some time now, and they believe that the moment has come to promote you to Finance.

Positive : Ganesha says fear not falling short of your goals, but rather the alternative of not even attempting.

Love: Love requires that partners work through their problems and get over any animosity that may have played a role in the two people growing apart.

Business: Concerning business, you can be looking forward to getting started on new or upcoming tasks, skills or endeavors. You may be presented with fresh prospects that allow you to participate in international markets.

Education: Your scholastic performance may suffer unnecessarily if you spend excessive time with your pals. So, you should limit the amount of time you spend with them.

Health: If you want to keep body, heart and mind and heart in perfect harmony, try meditating every day, sticking to a basic regimen, drinking plenty of juice and water and having a balanced diet.