15 Best car air fresheners that shook away stinky car odors

Are you a car enthusiast? Today we have come up with the best interior accessory for your car that will not only make your drives soothing but also keep your mood refreshed. We have brought to you splendid car air fresheners that work well to keep unwanted fragrances and odors at bay. It is one of the best gifts for car lovers that can help them to go VROOM in style.

Our top picks of car air fresheners

Due to the increase in the number of car enthusiasts, there is an increase in the number of interior accessories. Amongst the massive list of car accessories, car air fresheners is something that has managed to grab large attention. They are budget friendly and work well for those who are constantly travelling by car. Some car air fresheners act as mosquito repellents whereas some just disseminate mood enhancing fragrance.

Here are a few types of car air fresheners that have helped car enthusiasts to keep their car free from bad odor.

1. Car perfume sprays

2. Car perfume diffusers

3. AC air fresheners

4. Car perfume liquids

5. Car fragrance diffusers

6. Car smell removers

7. Car deodorizers

8. Air diffusers

9. Perfume gels

These types of car air fresheners are more popular and widely used by drivers. The never ending traffic and crankiness might cause irritation and affect your mood. In order to bid adieu to your crankiness birthed by traffic, try your hands on aromatherapy. Air fresheners are the best accessories that will make your driving experience relaxing and soothing. Also, it prevents road rage.

Let the shopping spree begin! Scroll down and check out the best car air fresheners that not only look like a decorative piece but offer so much more in return.

1. Febreze Car Air Freshener

This Febreze Car Air Freshener has an original tropical and fruity scent. This perfume doesn't just mask but also cleans away the odor completely. You can also adjust the scent level of this car air freshener according to your mood. Each unit in the packet cleans away odor and continuously freshens for upto 30 days.

Why pick Febreze Car Air Freshener?

This car air freshener is easy to install onto your car’s air vent with the help of vent clips. With 4.6 out of 5 stars ratings, this air freshener is all that you need for a refreshing and aromatic car drive.

Price: Rs. 7,200

Deal: Rs. 2,976

Buy Now

2. Areon Silver Perfume Car Air Freshener

This is one of the luxurious perfumes for cars. It is eau de parfum that comes in a spray bottle with a refined selection of fragrances. This car air freshener is fresh, elegant and chic. It has a long lasting fragrance that evenly spreads in your car.

Why pick Areon Silver Perfume Car Air Freshener?

This car air freshener has managed to receive 4.1 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. It is an effective air freshener that has a distinctive yet refreshing fragrance. The peculiar fragrance will awaken your senses and make your drive joyful.

Price: Rs. 895

Deal: Rs. 779

Buy Now

3. PROODOS Solar Car Perfumes And Fresheners

This car air freshener uses solar energy to disseminate aromatic air. In order to make the propeller rotate, solar energy acts as a source of power. It works on a novel technology but delivers what it claims for a longer span of time.

Why pick PROODOS Solar Car Perfumes And Fresheners?

This car air freshener will soothe your driving pressure and looks like a decorative piece. It comes with a double sided adhesive tape that sticks on your car’s dashboard. It has concentration and extraction of natural flower and fruit tree raw materials.The fragrance of this car air freshener is mild and contains no industrial alcohol and artificial flavours.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 720

Buy Now

4. Godrej aer twist, Car Air Freshener

This car air freshener is the most pocket friendly and widely appreciated air freshener that Indians love to invest in. You can turn on and off the fragrance as per your needs and necessities. It uses spill proof and clever gel technology that keeps your car fragrant for the utmost 60 days.

Why pick Godrej aer twist, Car Air Freshener?

This car air freshener is beautifully designed to sit on your car dashboard. It can also be put in the car’s cup holder. It comes in 7 vibrant fragrances that hooks you immediately. It is a lovely car interior that pleases your soul while you are off on a long road journey.

Price: Rs. 379

Deal: Rs. 319

Buy Now

5. Auto Pearl Airpro Mic Man-Ocean Escape Car Air Freshener

This luxe car air freshener provides a pleasant and long lasting fragrance. It is designed to keep the environment fresh for a long time. It has an improved perfume formula that comes with numerous fragrances.

Why pick Auto Pearl Airpro Mic Man-Ocean Escape Car Air Freshener?

The appearance of this car air freshener is worth appreciating. It is trendy, classy and looks like a decorative piece. If any of your friends loves music or is a singer, then this will be one of the best gifts for his or her car.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 404

Buy Now

6. MANGALAM CamPure Camphor Cone

This camphor cone is not only used as a car air freshener but also a mosquito repellent. It is 100 percent organic and has a gentle fragrance that has no side effects on the human body.

Why pick MANGALAM CamPure Camphor Cone?

This CamPure Camphor Cone is made from an extract of the pine tree that is also known as kapoor. It is therefore a natural and organic product. It is also safe for children and pets. You may breathe easily knowing that your family isn’t inhaling dangerous chemicals.

Price: Rs. 398

Buy Now

7. OTOROYS Alloy Body Car Solar Power Rotating Design Organic Fragrance Air Freshener

This organic air freshener is elegant and compact. The ring of the air freshener rotates 360 degrees and can be placed anywhere in the car. It exhales a natural fragrance with a moderate concentration. The fragrance is chemical free and will effectively cover up odor, allergens and other harmful pollutants and brings fresh scent for you.

Why pick OTOROYS Alloy Body Car Solar Power Rotating Design Organic Fragrance Air Freshener?

This car air freshener that works on solar energy can be used as long as there is sunlight. It automatically rotates to accelerate the diffusion of the aroma. No need for any manual operation to spritz the aroma in the car.

Price: Rs. 1,599

Deal: Rs. 460

Buy Now

8. HAPITIZER Elite Car Air Freshener

This 1 unit of car air freshener is a handmade wooden device that comes with three natural essential oil cartridges. The fragrance diffuser’s vent clips blend seamlessly with your vehicle’s interior and don't slip.

Why pick HAPITIZER Elite Car Air Freshener?

This wooden car air freshener is a sturdy and strong air freshener that exhales natural plant based fragrances that are safe to breathe. Pregnant ladies as well as small children can easily breathe the aromatic fragrance of three natural essential oils.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 549

Buy Now

9. Involve Your Senses Lemon Music Retro Fragrance Gel Car Perfume

This car perfume is a water based car air freshener that comes in the form of gel. It is crafted in India especially for Indian weather. It is a powerful and refreshing car perfume with aesthetic and bold looks.

Why pick Involve Your Senses Lemon Music Retro Fragrance Gel Car Perfume?

The fragrance of this car air freshener assists in delivering a fabulous result even in bigger sized cars i.e. SUVs or Sedans. Thus, to soothe your driving pressure, especially in India, this air freshener is what you need to calm yourself down.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 439

Buy Now

10. YOURKARTS.COM VAAYU JET Plane Solar Car Air Freshener

This car air freshener follows a natural aromatherapy with a strong solar panel working under sunlight for car enthusiasts. This air freshener comes with a wooden fragrance diffuser and a dropper.

Why pick YOURKARTS.COM VAAYU JET Plane Solar Car Air Freshener?

This air freshener will definitely add beauty to your car’s dashboard. As soon as the sunlight falls on its solar panel which is on its wings the propeller keeps rotating. The jet plane that looks like a decorative piece rotates 360 degrees.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 1,299

Buy Now

11. MAXEX Airpro Barrel Max Car Gel Perfume

This car air freshener follows the world's 1st revolutionising 3 in 1 gel technology. It has activated charcoal with air-purifying abilities and antimicrobial agents that prevent fungal buildups and odours.

Why pick MAXEX Airpro Barrel Max Car Gel Perfume?

This air freshener is 100 percent spill proof and easy to use. It is worth investing in an air freshener that is long lasting. It stays upto 100 days and also performs well in a seven seater car.

Price: Rs. 399

Buy Now

12. AREON Spice Gold Perfume Car Air Freshener Spray

This air freshener spray is an exclusive air freshener that is durable. It exhales a long lasting fragrance that spreads evenly in your car. With great fragrance quality, this air freshener is worth the value.

Why pick AREON Spice Gold Perfume Car Air Freshener Spray?

With 4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this air freshener perfume is all that you need to refresh your mind in the car. The premium fragrance of the perfume will last for years.

Price: Rs. 985

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

13. Sniff Drive Organic Wild Flower Air Freshener

This air freshener is what you need to freshener up your cranky mood in the car. It has a higher fragrance retention that is loved by all. It is a long lasting air freshener and allows you to open and close the lid when required.

Why pick Sniff Drive Organic Wild Flower Air Freshener?

This car air freshener comes in a spill proof tin and wide range of fragrance to awaken your senses. The fragrance is not very strong nor too mild. It is just perfect and never causes a headache.

Price: Rs. 400

Buy Now

14. MOSO NATURAL: The Original Car Air Purifying Bag

This car air freshener bag is one of the safest car air fresheners found in the market. It is unscented and chemical free. The ability of this air freshener to eliminate odor is worth appreciating.

Why pick MOSO NATURAL: The Original Car Air Purifying Bag?

An extremely effective car air purifier that naturally absorbs odors, harmful pollutants and moisture. The bag is filled with just one powerful ingredient that is called moso bamboo charcoal. This air purifying bag is not just a purifying but also a freshener that lasts straight for 2 years.

Price: Rs. 3,598

Deal: Rs. 1,799

Buy Now

15. CARALL Floril Gel Platinum Shower Car Air Freshner

This car air freshener has a long lasting impact. It has a premium fragrance that comes in the form of gel. It contains carefully selected deodorant ingredients and can be easily placed on the car's dashboard.

Why pick CARALL Floril Gel Platinum Shower Car Air Freshener?

The flower fragrance disseminated by this car air freshener is loved by all. It is rich and elegant and doesn't cause skin irritation. What else do you need to enjoy your drive?

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 345

Buy Now

Car air fresheners not only awaken your senses but make your drive even more joyful. They prevent road rage and keep diver’s crankiness at bay. In order to make your car journey memorable and soothing, air fresheners are important. They have multiple advantages that you need to know before decorating your car with one.

Are you still wondering how a car air freshener can be helpful to you? Roll your eyes below and get to know the advantages of car air fresheners.

1. It soothes driving pressure.

2. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes.

3. Car air fresheners come in different forms that allow you to hang, place or manually spray them into your car. You can hang it near the rear-view mirror, fix it to the AC vent, or simply place it on the car’s dashboard.

3. They disseminate the fragrance evenly in the car and completely eliminate acute odors from within.

4. They are important if you have pets, as these air fresheners will blanket the smell of your pets and offer freshness in every drive.

5. There are a wide range of fragrance options to choose from, ranging from light breezy smells to fruit and flower based sweet and highly concentrated ones.

6. They are convenient to use and also have the added benefit of disinfectant properties.

7. They not only kill bad odor but also act as an air purifier and mosquito repellent.

These advantages obviates the use of good car air fresheners for your car right away. There are plenty of advantages of using a car air freshener. They are of great help to keep bad odor at bay especially if you are a daily driver. So when are you going to awaken your senses with the most refreshing fragrance in your car? Buckle up and energize your car’s atmosphere with the aroma that suits your style and personality.

