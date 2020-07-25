Cardinal Zodiac Signs: What does it mean and which four signs fall under this category?

The cardinal signs which are also known as reacting signs are considered as frontrunners or the initiators of the zodiac. They are known as visionary leaders and self-starters. Read on to know which zodiac signs fall under this category.

There are 12 zodiac or sun signs and each has an element (fire, water, earth, and air). In astrology, they can also be grouped into three different qualities as well i.e. as cardinal, fixed, and mutable signs. The four cardinal signs are Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. The fixed signs are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius, and the mutable signs are Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces. Talking about cardinal signs, each sign represents a different element (Aries is a fire sign, Cancer is a water sign, Libra is an air sign, and Capricorn is an earth sign) however, they share one common personality trait i.e. they initiate big changes.

The cardinal signs are considered as the frontrunners or initiators of the zodiac universe as they start the beginning of the four seasons. They are known as visionary leaders, self-starters as they have dynamic behaviour, great leadership quality and have go-getter and outgoing attitude. Each of these zodiac signs has different approaches and areas where they can implement their leadership skills. For the unversed, the word cardinal is derived from the Latin word cardinalis and it means "principal" or "pivotal." The role of cardinal signs is to push forward and initiate. So, yes they inadvertently want to be the first one to start anything. However, they lack stability hence they should be paired with a fixed sign for more balance in their approach.

Aside from being instigators, they have plans, they set goals and attract and influence other zodiac signs who can support their efforts and achieve those goals. Apart from leading, they are also passionate, highly determined, emotionally intelligent, people-oriented, have a competitive edge and value order too. One negative trait of cardinal signs is that they tend to be more pessimistic than other signs. These four signs need to learn about how to forget their past grievances and grudges.

Let's learn more about each cardinal zodiac sign:

Cardinal Fire Aries: They are known as catalysts and usually have a direct approach. They are also impulsive, physically aggressive and prone to display their anger. They love both challenges and sport and hang around those who can compete. But they hate people who cheat during competitions.

Cardinal Water Cancer: They lead by the heart and meet challenges with the help of sentiments. They also are known as homemakers of the zodiac. So, they are all about relationships, taking care of others and having children, and having friends over for dinners. And when they face any situation, they retreat into their inner self and go through stress alone.

Cardinal Air Libra: They are highly intelligent, listen to all sides of the story, always initiate with their new ideas, resolve problems with their emotional intelligence and their empathetic approach. You will always find them imparting their advice or give perspective.

Cardinal Earth Capricorn: They have a formidable and grounded presence. They might have slow but steady progress as they follow their routine. They love their family and traditions and get very irritated if their traditions are not followed.

