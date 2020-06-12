THIS cat's reaction after tasting ice cream for the first time goes viral: Watch

A video of a cat getting a brain freeze after eating ice cream for the first time goes viral. Check it out right here.

Almost everyday one video of a cat goes viral. Their funny, often sarcastic and cute videos do rounds on the internet. Their Hooman fellas keep sharing these adorable feline creatures' antics via clips and they surely make our day. And now a video of a cat and her very dramatic expression after tasing an ice cream for the first time are now being forwarded among animal lovers. On Twitter, recently the video was shared by the user @damn_elle and till now it has received more than 300k views. It also has over 15k likes and 5K RTs. The caption of the video reads, "I think we should all watch this cat try ice cream for the first time."As per Metro.co.uk, it was first posted by Sabrina Bernatchez, a Quebec, Canada resident, on TikTok.

In the clip, you can see the hooman feeding ice cream from the smaller side of the spoon to the cat for the first. At first, the cat was apprehensive about tasting it, but as soon as she felt the icy cool sweet treat after she touched with her tongue, she recoiled to her seat super fast as if she got a brain freeze. For the unversed, brain freeze happens when blood vessels in the mouth region get cooled rapidly. The blood vessels dilate and lead to an unpleasant sensation.

The video received a mixed response and soon Tweeple started commenting on the tweet. Some expressed how funny the video was while many expressed concern about the cat's health and how people should not mistreat them just for the sake of entertainment. Several commented that the short clip is a form of "animal cruelty."

I think we should all watch this cat try ice cream for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Y5t5nuMiDI — no cuts no buts no coconuts (@damn_elle) June 8, 2020

I can never understand why people thinks it’s funny to watch an animal in distress. Maybe it’s just me — Sweetie@theritz (@dmccnn7) June 9, 2020

that's so hilarious. Poor Cat didn't like ice cream lol. — JStorm394 (@JStorm394) June 8, 2020

I can't stop laughing. This is hilarious. — Burning food & utensils for yrs now. ~Radhika (@Sea_Rads) June 8, 2020

I can't believe how many in the comments have been desensitized to the pain and suffering of animals and each other, some humans are so disgusting — I don’t waste lyrics I recycle catch the (@BlueHarmonie) June 8, 2020

Jesus, I know it is funny but when I think about it, how scared the cat must be when it practically goes into a seizure...

I'm sorry to be a debbie downer. — MJInfoMan (@MJInfoMan1) June 8, 2020

As per Amy Cousino, veterinarian and owner of the Cat’s Meow Cat Clinic in Sebastian, Fla., told the Washington Post back in 2016 that intentionally feeding cat ice cream to cause a brain freeze is quite unhealthy for the cat. She revealed that cats have very similar nervous pathways like we humans have. On the other hand, Eric Doughtery, veterinarian, and medical director for The Cat Practice had claimed that there is very little research on feline brain freeze, however, he notified that ice cream can cause gastrointestinal issues in cats, as they are mostly lactose intolerant.

A spokesperson from Cats Protection told Metro.co.uk, that they are not certain whether cats experience brain freeze or not, but cats respond in a negative way to an unpleasant sensation."Under no circumstances should cats ever be subjected to discomfort or pain for entertainment purposes."

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

