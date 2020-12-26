Celebrate this New Year’s Eve safely at home with these FUN ideas

Being at home on New Year’s Eve does not have to be dull and boring. Try these interesting ways to ring in the New Year’s with the same fervour and joy while being safe at home.

While this is usually the time when everyone heads out to party and ring in the New Year at a club, this time would be different. This time the New Year will be welcomed with the same joy and fervour, but with only our immediate family members in contrast to the huge crowds and our homes instead of the crammed clubs and restaurants.

This year has been quite challenging and tough for all of us and it is, therefore, justified to welcome the next year with increased joy and festivities. So here are some fun things to do on New Year’s Eve to celebrate it at home while being safe and sound.

Cherish the memories

Prepare a slideshow capturing all the major events in your life that occurred in this year and see your year in retrospect

Make a feast

You can always rely on good food to turn any dull day into an amazing one. Prepare a feast with your loved ones and pamper your taste buds on the last day of the year.

Decorate

Have a party at home and decorate every corner of your house to welcome the New Year in style. Hang banners, buntings and balloons to make your place look festive and bright.

Make resolutions

New Year’s Eve is incomplete without you making unrealistic resolutions and procrastinating everything till the next year. So take out that diary and start writing!

Dress up

You do not want to be in your pyjamas, half-asleep when the clock strikes 12. So wear your best outfit and put on makeup to ring in the New Year’s in a glamorous avatar.

Credits :Pexels

