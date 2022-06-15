Celebrity Astrologer reveals what ailments tend to plague zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Taurus

The human body and illnesses have a close relationship. Dealing with illnesses is an essential part of our life. In medical Astrology, each sign and planet is associated with a certain type of ailment. If a person's planet or zodiac sign is weak, he may be prone to certain diseases. However, you are not certain to get all illnesses. So, let's talk about astrology houses and the disorders that are related to them, says Celebrity Astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha.

Our body components connect to certain zodiac signs. However, a few Zodiac signs pose a risk of long-term, chronic, and arduous ailments. Although each sign has a unique character and specification, they all play an important part in the formation of our bodies.

Zodiac Signs and physical areas that trouble them

Aries – Head, Brain, and Face

Taurus Throat, Neck, and Lips

Lungs, Hands, and Arms- Gemini

Cancer- Belly, breasts, chest, and ribs

Leo – Heart, Sack, Spine, and Forearms

Virgo – Stomach, lower spine, fingers, spleen

Libra – Kidneys, skin, and the Lumbar area

Scorpio- Suffers from Bladder issues, Anus, Nose, and Appendix.

Sagittarius- Hips issues, thighs, nerves, and arteries.

Capricorn is associated with the knees, joints, teeth, and skin.

Aquarius – Legs, Ankles, Blood Circulation.

Pisces – Feet, Toes, Lymphatic System.

12 Astrology House and Disease

First House

The uppermost section of our body, i.e., the head, mind, hair, and skin, are impacted. However, if the ascendant cusp master and ascendant lord are well-positioned by house side and concurrence, a person will have good health.

Second House

It governs our face, right eye, teeth, tongue, nose, voice, nails, and mental condition. However, weakening of the second house can also produce high fever, heart, stomach and skin sickness, femur fracture, leprosy, internal fever, and brain problem.

Third House

The third house governs the neck, throat, collarbones, hands, respiration, and physical growth. However, it can cause head infections, poisoning, cuts, wounds, painful eyes, itches, blood pressure, energy loss, and other problems. Furthermore, disorders of female organs, bone fracture, tumours, cancer, piles, menstruation problem, ulcer, diarrhoea, rectal infections, chickenpox, and other conditions are governed by the third house.

Fourth House

The fourth house of astrology governs our chest, heart, lungs, blood pressure, and female breast. However, this house is primarily associated with disorders produced by female hormones and tends to weaken bodily parts to the point of death.

Fifth House

The fifth house of Astrology governs the upper abdomen, heart, gall bladder, vitality, intestines, intelligence, thinking, sperm, and womb. However, it is also known as the house of cure or absence of disease. People's health improves throughout the 5th house era, and they find themselves going towards a stable health state.

Sixth House

The sixth house governs our digestive system, kidney, uterus, and anus. Furthermore, planets in any way associated with the 6th house induce sickness. The deterioration of this dwelling suggests that your health will deteriorate and you are more likely to become unwell.

Seventh House

The 7th house of Astrology represents the uterus, ovaries, sperm, and prostate gland. Face illnesses, venereal diseases, indigestion, throat problems, diabetes, and sexual ineptitude can all afflict you at this time. The weakening of this house also causes gonorrhoea, goitre, gout, cysts, urethral disorders, hernia, and overall debility.

Eighth House

The eighth house governs external sexual organs, organ excision, protracted sickness, mishap, and sex. The Eighth House in the astrological chart, on the other hand, is said to have a direct impact on one's longevity or span of life in this world. Furthermore, the weakness of this house generates disaster, mental anguish, surgery, and so forth.

Ninth house

The ninth house represents the knees, thighs, joints, bones, and so forth. However, ailments of the teeth, skin, eyesight, mental concern, wounds, paralysis, hysteria, tumors, and baldness are also governed by the ninth house.

Tenth House

The tenth house serves much the same purpose as the ninth house. It generally comprises ailments such as stomach ache, eyesight, scars, joint pain, bone fractures, and so on.

Eleventh House

The eleventh house represents the calves, left ear, left arm, hips, and so on. This home, however, is often associated with chronic ailments. Furthermore, ill people's horoscopes suggest that the ailments they suffer from are often regulated by the Ruler of the eleventh house.

Twelfth House

Our left eye, sleeplessness, mental equilibrium, infirmity, foot, death, bodily pleasure, and grief However, the 12th house in the Astrology chart is the home of hospitalization, jail, loss of property, marital issues, and so forth.

