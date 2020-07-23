Celebrity tattoo artist OPENS UP on common patterns, best celeb tattoos, story and more

Sunny Bhanushali, the celebrity tattoo artist and founder of Aliens Tattoo Studio, shared best celeb tattoos, the common pattern he has observed and best tattoo story among others.

Tattoos are one of the best ways of self-expression and many people are crazy about them including Hollywood, Bollywood celebs, models and singers. Many celebs boast tattoos these days. They take to their social media handles to share pictures of their new inkings with their fans and followers. Several celebs, who already have a good number of tattoos (for instance, celebs like Zayn Malik, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus have around or more than 40 tattoos), keep adding more to their collection.

Most of the tattoos have some deep meaning or connotation or story behind the same. While some regrettable tattoos get covered up (for example Deepika altered the infamous RK tattoo on her nape), others usually wear tats with pride, with some being famous in their own right (Priyanka Chopra's Daddy's lil girl, Maisie Williams' No one and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's bull tattoo are actually world-famous). To know more about celebrity tattoos we asked Sunny Bhanushali, celebrity tattoo artist and the founder of Aliens Tattoo Studio to share some deets.

When asked about any common theme or pattern that he has observed among celebs to which Sunny said, "When it comes to celebs, the one pattern that I’ve noticed so far is that they go for larger theme-based pieces. Like an animal theme or a spiritual theme or maybe something mythological. But what theme it is, is very varied from person to person. Many of them also ink important dates or memories that signify something they’re close to emotionally, like their pets or about their parents or a date that’s memorable because of their achievements."

He also revealed which according to him are the best celeb tattoos. "Talking about the best celeb tattoos, I like the tattoo on Angelina Jolie’s back, Chris Brown’s tattoos, Dwayne Johnson’s and Justin Bieber’s tattoo among others."

We asked him about a tattoo story that he found interesting, he said, "I really like the story behind Hardik Pandya’s tattoos. I am myself have designed his full sleeve tattoo based on the animal theme and I personally like the story behind it. The story behind the fierce animals' tattoos of like a lion, eagle, etc is that he himself has gone through a lot in his life and came out like a lion out of all, always rising fiercely. His fierceness is seen on the field as well, don’t you agree?."

