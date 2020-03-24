Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: Follow the right ways to worship Goddess Durga

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: People who are observing and celebrating the festival can follow the list right here for nine days.

Chaitra Navratri 2020, the auspicious 9-day Hindu festival will start from tomorrow i.e. March 25 and will end on Ram Navami i.e. on April 2. As per the Hindu calendar, this Navratri starts from Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi and continues till Navami Tithi every year. During these 9 days, devotees offer prayers and conduct special pujas to seek the blessing of Goddess Dur. Many even follow austere life and observe fast. For nine days, devotees will worship 9 forms of Maa Durga- Goddess Shailaputri, Goddess Brahmacharini, Goddess Chandraghanta, Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata, Goddess Kaalratri, Goddess Katyayani, Goddess Mahagauri and Goddess Siddhidhatri.

On the last day, Navratri Parana is conducted where 9 young girls are worshipped as nine forms of Maa Durga. Aside from Chaitra Navratri, there are other three Navratri festivals as well. The names are, Magha Gupt Navratri, Sharad Navratri, and Asadha Gupt Navratri. For the unversed, the festival's first day coincides with new year festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh. If you are observing the festival then you should keep in mind certain rituals which have been followed since time immemorial.

Read on to know the Chaitra Navratri Dos and Don'ts:

One should try fasting either nirjala or phalahar as the same aids our body to detox and boost our immunity.

If you cannot fast, then go for sattvik food.

Avoid onion and garlic.

Akhand diya should be lightened for 9 days.

Conduct prayers or puja at home.

One should recite mantras and slokas throughout the day.

Offer shudh jal to idols of Maa Durga every day.

Avoid cutting of beard, hair and nails for the next 9 days.

Meat, alcohol and cigarettes should be avoided.

Take a bath early morning and wear new clothes.

Avoid stitching

Keep house clean

Avoid wearing black coloured clothes.

