Chaitra Navratri 2020: Here are the nine avatars of Goddess Durga

Navratri celebrates the different avatars of goddess Durga who is also the wife of Lord Shiva. These 9 days are dedicated to worshipping different manifestation of this goddess by fasting and praying for her blessings but it's also important to know what these 9 avatars of goddess Durga are.

Navratri means the nine nights and this festival is all about celebrating nine forms of goddess Durga. This festival is starting from tomorrow, that is, the 25th of March and will end on April 2nd along with the Ram Navami celebrations. The Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasant Navami and is celebrated by keeping a fast and worshipping the different avatars of Hindu goddess Durga. It also marks the victory of good over the evil. It also marks the beginning of the new year as per the Hindu calendar as well as the beginning of the summer season in India. People celebrate this festival by fasting during these 9 days. It is believed that Lord Shiva allowed his wife, goddess Durga or Parvati, as she is popularly known, to visit her parents during these 9 days and in this duration she also fought the demon Mahishasura and killed him in the battle. This is why she is considered to be a symbol of strength and power. Here are the different avatars of goddess Durga that people worship and celebrate during this time.

1. Maa Shailputri

This name refers to the first avatar of goddess Durga which is goddess Shailputri or Parvati. She was the daughter of the king of mountains known as Himavan and this is why she is known as Parvati. This day of celebrating goddess Parvati is also known as Ekadashi.

2. Maa Brahmacharini

She is the goddess of knowledge and wisdom and is known to be an example of pure love and loyalty. Her most adorned ornament is the Rudraksha.

3. Maa Chandraghanta

This day is all about celebrating goddess Durga who is the symbol of "shakti" which means power and strength and has 10 hands. She is said to carry weapons with 8 hands and uses two to give boons and blessings and prevent any harm.

4. Maa Kushmanda

Goddess Kushmanda has 8 hands and sits on a tiger. As per the Hindu belief, she emanates a beautiful aura and has the knowledge of the karmic intricacies of humankind.

5. Maa Skandamata

This day is known as the Panchami and celebrates the avatar of goddess Skandamata who is mounted upon a lion and is believed to give people the gift of knowledge. It is believed that she has 3 eyes and 4 hands.

6. Maa Katyayani

It is believed that this avatar of goddess Durga stayed in the Ashram of Katyayan in order to obtain penance and was named Katyayani after the sage Katyayan.

7. Maa Kalaratri

This day of Navratri is known as Saptami which means the 7th day. This avatar of goddess Durga, Maa Kalaratri is believed to be the enemy of darkness and is said to be the destroyer of ignorance and darkness.

8. Maa Mahagauri

The 8th day of Navratri is known as Ashtami and is dedicated to celebrating the 8th avatar of goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri. Goddess Mahagauri is believed to be the symbol of peace and compassion.

9. Maa Siddhidatri

The 9th day of Navratri is known as Ram Navami and it celebrated the 9th avatar of Devi Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that she grants her followers wishes and is a divine spirit.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More