Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp status to send on this auspicious occasion

Chaitra Navratri is one of the Hindu festivals. It marks the beginning of a new year in the northern region on India. People celebrate this festival with the worship of nine avatars of Goddess Durga. So, wish your loved ones Happy Chaitra Navratri with thoughtful wishes and quotes.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a new year in Hindu calendar which is celebrated in the northern region of India. People do fasting, perform puja and worship different avatars of Goddess Durga during this festival. They offer fruits, milk, flowers and different types of prasad to the Goddess to seek blessings from her. Chaitra Navratri is one of the parts of the grand Navratri festival. Other three parts of Navratri are Magh Gupt Navratri, Sharad Navratri and Asadha Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is observed in March and April according to the Gregorian calendar.

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Date and Time:

Chaitra Navratri 2020 will be celebrated from March 25 to April 2. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga that are worshipped during this festival are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. This nine-day festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. According to mythology, worshipping Goddess Durga gives you salvation or Moksha. Goddess Durga is the symbolisation of 'Shakti'.

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Check out the wishes, quotes and WhatsApp Messages to wish your loved ones

1- May you have a very happy Chaitra Navratri filled with joy and happiness.

2- May the Goddess Durga brighten up your life with happiness, prosperity, luck and success. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

3- On this auspicious day, I wish you all the luck and prosperity. Have a great year ahead. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

4- May the Goddess Durga enlighten you with strength, wisdom and courage to overcome all the obstacles in life. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

5- May Goddess Durga bestow all her blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

6- May this festival bring you good health and fortune. Wish you a very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

7- Celebrate this auspicious occasion with great fervour and spirit with your friends and family. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

8- Wish you a very happy and vibrant new year and an auspicious Navratri. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

