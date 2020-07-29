  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Challenge Accepted: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor; Here’s why B town actresses are posting monochrome photos

Wondering why are women posting black and white images of themselves on social media? Read on to know what does the campaign entails.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 11:18 am
People,Women empowerment,Challenge AcceptedChallenge Accepted: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor; Here’s why B town actresses are posting monochrome photos
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you’re wondering why Instagram is flooded with monochromatic images of women with the caption #challengeaccepted, it’s because of a new ‘Black and White’ challenge. It is about sharing a black and white picture of yourself to promote female empowerment, and nominating friends to take part in the campaign to show support to each other. White its origins is unclear, the challenge aims to spread positivity during the pandemic.

Virtual chain mail challenges like this get kicked into high gear when celebrities join in. Everyone from veteran actresses like Tina Ambani to the millennial ones like Sara Ali Khan is sharing black and white pictures of themselves in support of the challenge. The viral challenge is all about spreading positivity in dark times like these when you need all the inspiration you can get.

Actress Tina Ambani wrote, “When we see so much negativity around us, let’s build positivity. As women, let’s push ourselves up rather than pulling each other down. Challenge accepted!”

Echoing the same, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable picture with the caption “We’re living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today’... and we have each other. Let’s join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn’t succeed. We’re all in this together. ‘Uplift, don’t belittle’.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ChallengeAccepted: We’re living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today’... and we have each other. Let’s join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn’t succeed. We’re all in this together. “Uplift, don’t belittle” ~ Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. . . . . . #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Sharing a picture with the hashtag ‘#ChallengeAccepted’, Karisma Kapoor also took the challenge. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Challenge accepted @haseenajethmalani @priyaaswani7 #womensupportingwomen

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Katrina Kaif also shared a monochrome image with the caption, "So greatful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me." 

Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Padnekar, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja and many others shared monochromatic images to support Women Empowerment. Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#challengeaccepted @anaitashroffadajania @sara_vaisoha

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 challenge accepted  @anaitashroffadajania

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

Credits :cnn, hindustantimes, instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement