Challenge Accepted: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor; Here’s why B town actresses are posting monochrome photos

Wondering why are women posting black and white images of themselves on social media? Read on to know what does the campaign entails.

If you’re wondering why Instagram is flooded with monochromatic images of women with the caption #challengeaccepted, it’s because of a new ‘Black and White’ challenge. It is about sharing a black and white picture of yourself to promote female empowerment, and nominating friends to take part in the campaign to show support to each other. White its origins is unclear, the challenge aims to spread positivity during the pandemic.

Virtual chain mail challenges like this get kicked into high gear when celebrities join in. Everyone from veteran actresses like Tina Ambani to the millennial ones like Sara Ali Khan is sharing black and white pictures of themselves in support of the challenge. The viral challenge is all about spreading positivity in dark times like these when you need all the inspiration you can get.

Actress Tina Ambani wrote, “When we see so much negativity around us, let’s build positivity. As women, let’s push ourselves up rather than pulling each other down. Challenge accepted!”

Echoing the same, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable picture with the caption “We’re living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today’... and we have each other. Let’s join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn’t succeed. We’re all in this together. ‘Uplift, don’t belittle’.”

Sharing a picture with the hashtag ‘#ChallengeAccepted’, Karisma Kapoor also took the challenge.

Katrina Kaif also shared a monochrome image with the caption, "So greatful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me."

Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Padnekar, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja and many others shared monochromatic images to support Women Empowerment. Take a look:

