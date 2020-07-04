Chandra Grahan on July 5: Here's how the lunar eclipse will affect each zodiac sign

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will take place tomorrow on July 5. Read on to know how the Chandra Grahan of July 2020 will affect zodiac signs.

Sky gazers and space enthusiasts rejoice as the third lunar eclipse of the year will happen tomorrow i.e. on July 5. The full moon eclipse is penumbral Lunar Eclipse which means the moon will pass through the outer part of the earth's shadow which is the weakest shadow called the penumbra. And that's why it will be hard to spot. In India, the eclipse will start at 8:38 am on Sunday. It will be in its maximum phase at 09.59 am and will end at 11 am. Since the celestial event is happening during day time India, we won't be able to see it. For the unversed, tomorrow is an auspicious day as well. Guru Purnima will be observed in India.

Astrology wise, when a lunar eclipse and full moon coincide then the power becomes more intense which means it will impact all the zodiac signs at a big level and mostly the effect will be on our personal lives. The eclipse will take place in Sagittarius Zodiac. Jupiter is transiting in Sagitarrius and Rahu is already present which means the same may have a big impact on Sagitarrius. So, it is advised that you should not take any decision in a hurry.

Check the effects of July 5 Lunar Eclipse on all zodiac signs:

Aries

Major unfoldings related to your professional life will happen soon. It sees likes you cannot escape your past and it is now the right time to remind yourself that past is for your learning and growing and instead of escaping you should bridge the gap between your past and present and end the crisis.

Taurus

If you have been on a mission to grow and gain more knowledge, then the eclipse will remind you that you don't need to attend expensive seminars or travel to places for the same. Change your perspective and take up the opportunities that have been around you.

Gemini

There will be a deep and intense transformation. So, after the eclipse, you will be a changed person.

Cancer

Don't try to dominate your will over your partner and make sure there is balance, as the eclipse can make a big impact on your closest relationships and may lead to new information. It is best for you to not assume things and see the whole picture.

Leo

You will find a way to spiritually free yourself from all the restrictions. You will be paying more attention to your overall health and wellness. In short, you will be taking care of your spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being.

Virgo

Want to pursue personal passions, as well as give some time for social service, then you would be able to. This eclipse will bring both good luck and pleasure.

Libra

Your work-life balance will be at the forefront. Make sure to slow down and listen to your emotions during the eclipse as the weekend will be relaxing and nurturing for you.

Scorpio

You may be caught with drama and duties but check a wider perspective. Keep a tab on your surroundings and then take decisions.

Sagittarius

You may be questioning yourself way too much than you do. And now the emotional energy of this weekend's eclipse will take you deep in your thoughts. You will realize what has been keeping you up didn't require so much thinking.

Capricorn

Capricorns are a pragmatic earth sign and make sure that everything is under control, but the eclipse may shake things for you. So, keep a check on yourself and after the eclipse is over, you will be able to know exactly where you stand.

Aquarius

You must be caught up in your head and your heart right now. Make sure to rest and relax during the eclipse. You may feel the urge to do your work, overexert yourself but focus on self-care.

Pisces

You have to allow your inner leader and be open to new roles. The eclipse's energy can affect your social group and will lead to revelations like things that you can do that you were not aware of.

Share your comment ×