Chandra Grahan June 2020: Date, time, where and how to watch the strawberry moon eclipse

Chandra Grahan June 2020 Date and Time: The second lunar eclipse of the year will take place on this day. Read on to know when, where and how to watch the celestial event.

After NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission and the passing of Comet SWAN, stargazers and space enthusiasts are in for another treat. The second lunar eclipse aka chandra grahan of the year will take place on 5 June 2020. For the unversed, this is the second penumbral lunar eclipse and the first one happened on January 10. The next two penumbral lunar eclipses will occur on July 5 and November 30 respectively. Speaking of Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse, it will occur on June 21, incidentally, on the longest day of the year.

For the uninitiated, there are three types of Lunar eclipse: Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse. During this particular celestial event, Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon (full moon), it blocks the Sun’s rays from directly reaching the Moon. The penumbral lunar eclipse of June 2020 is also known as Strawberry Moon Eclipse. Previously, the event was referred to as Honey Moon or Mead Moon by Europeans.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

During a total eclipse, the Moon passes through the darkest region of Earth's shadow, the umbra. And the moon darkens dramatically. During a partial eclipse, a portion of the Moon passes through the umbra. And during a penumbral lunar eclipse, Sun, Earth, and the Moon are not aligned properly. The moon passes through the Earth's weakest shadow, the penumbra.

In this case, the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon with the penumbra. Since the penumbra is fainter than the dark core of the Earth’s shadow, a penumbral eclipse is hard to distinguish from the normal full moon. In short, Earth does not completely hide the Moon but is only partially or fully covered by the outer shadow of the planet. In Sanskrit, the event is known as Upachaya Chandra Grahan.

When to watch Chandra Grahan June 2020?

The eclipse will occur between June 5 and June 6, 2020.

Penumbral eclipse will start on 5 June at 23:15:51

Maximum eclipse will be on 6 June at 00:54:55

Penumbral eclipse ends on 6 June at 02:34: 03

Where and how to watch lunar eclipse 2020?

According to timeanddate.com, people of Asia, Australia, Europe, or Africa, may be able to observe Strawberry Moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase. As it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, skywatchers may find it tough to differentiate it from a regular full moon. You can watch eclipse with the help of a telescope.

