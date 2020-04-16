Charlie Chaplin’s 131st Birth Anniversary: Revisiting popular films of the legendary silent film actor

Today is the 131st birth anniversary of the notable silent film actor Charlie Chaplin. He is one of the legendary people in the history of the world cinema. Let’s have a look at some of his remarkable movies on this day.

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was the legendary English silent movie actor and filmmaker. He rose to fame during the era of silent film. He is the iconic personality in the history of the film industry whose career spanned for more than 75 years. He is popularly known by his film persona 'The Tramp'. Some of his popular movies are City Lights, Caught in the Rain, Twenty Minutes of Love, Caught in a Cabaret, The Great Dictator, Modern Times, The Gold Rush, The Kid, Limelight, The Circus, The Immigrant, A Dog’s Life and others.

Charlie Chaplin was born on April 16, 1889, in England. His childhood was spent in poverty and hardships without his father. His mother struggled a lot with the financial crisis. Chaplin started acting at a very young age as a stage actor and comedian. At the age of 19, his career took a great turn and he began to appear in many films. By 1918, he was one of the notable personalities in the world. On December 25, 1977, Charlie Chaplin took his last breath at the age of 88. So, let’s have a look at some of the most popular creations of the legend.

131st Birth Anniversary of Charlie Chaplin: These are some of his most popular movies.

The Circus (1928)

Chaplin received the academy award for this film. Here, his character of the Tramp who works in a circus was highly appreciated.

Modern Times (1936)

This film was political showing the conditions of factory workers during the era of depression in America. This film features Chaplin getting stuck in the cogs of factory machines.

City Lights (1931)

This is one of the delightful movies of Chaplin where he meets a blind girl and she mistakes him for a rich boy.

The Great Dictator (1940)

This was the only movie at that time to showcase the anti-Nazi concept and satirised the leadership of Adolf Hitler in Germany.

The Kid (1921)

The Tramp takes care of a child whom he finds abandoned in an alley. Then, he starts to follow his footsteps.

The Gold Rush (1925)

It’s a romantic comedy film, where Charlie’s Tramp goes to find treasure in the Alaskan Gold Rush.

The Immigrant (1977)

This is one of the oldest films of Chaplin where the little Tramp arrives in America.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×