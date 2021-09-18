Check out 10 best quotes that celebrate the spirit of dance

Dance is something that makes us get rid of our shyness. When we dance, we forget all about our inhibitions and insecurities and simply follow the beat. It is also a great way to stay fit. Dancing is a skill that makes you happy and helps you express yourself and release energy. Some popular dance forms include Jazz, Hip Hop, Salsa and Ballet.

Have a look at some quotes on the joy of dancing and the state of happiness that this recreational activity brings with it.

“Life's not about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain!” -Vivian Greene

“To dance is to live!” -Charles M. Schulz

“Dance as though no one is watching. Love as though you've never been hurt. Sing as though no one can hear you. Live as though heaven is on earth.”- John Philip Souza

“See stars in the changing season and dance among them, shining.” -Mary Anne Radmacher

“Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes, and dance.” -Oprah Winfrey

“Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance.” -Dave Barry

“There are shortcuts to happiness, and dancing is one of them.” -Vicki Baum

“While I dance I cannot judge, I cannot hate, I cannot separate myself from life. I can only be joyful and whole. That is why I dance.” -Hans Bos

“Part of the joy of dancing is conversation. Trouble is, some men can't talk and dance at the same time.” -Ginger Rogers

“Dancing is the body made poetic.” -Ernst Bacon

