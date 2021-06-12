Check out the characters of the famous film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as zodiac signs

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a film that has become iconic over time. From the dialogues to the songs, everything about this film is etched in our memories!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a film straight after our hearts! Even after so many years of its release, we can’t help but gush over pretty, hot and tempting Poo! We remember the scenes by heart and mentally dance along with Kajol on the streets of Chandni Chowk when India wins the match!

From relating to young Rohan to envying the glamorous wardrobe of Pooja, we love every bit of this iconic Dharma film and can never seem to get it out of our minds! So we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the characters of this immensely popular film, based on their personalities.

Anjali

Anjali is outgoing, fun and bold. She doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, be it in any situation. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to has to be Aquarius. Just like an Aquarian, she is also a tad bit irresponsible (we all remember her breaking the vase!) while also being free-spirited.

Rahul

Rahul notices everything, from the subtle patriarchy that’s prevalent in the Raichand house to the innocence of Anjali. He is observant, sensitive and intuitive just like a Cancerian. He is also emotional and thoughtful as he doesn’t think twice before going against his father’s wish and marrying Anjali when her father dies.

Rohan

Rohan is the character who is responsible for reuniting his family and mending the broken ties between his father and his brother. He is caring, loving and selfless. The zodiac sign he most resembles is Pisces. He turns the world upside down to find Rahul in London and even pretends to be a cousin of Soniya just to spend some quality time with his brother!

Pooja

The quintessential diva, Pooja aka Poo has to belong to the zodiac sign, Leo. She wants all eyes to be on her and doesn’t like it when someone else is given her share of attention!

