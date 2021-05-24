Check out this fun Yoga balancing video of actor Nikita Dutta for some major fitness motivation

Take your fitness inspiration from actor Nikita Dutta who recently took to social media to share a fun yoga video of hers where she can be seen balancing on a Yoga wheel. Read on to know more.

The second wave of the pandemic has us all locked inside our houses yet again. At such a time, one can get lethargic and lazy and become a couch potato. But this is the time to work on yourself and to be your fittest best. One such celebrity who vouches for staying fit and active is actor Nikita Dutta, who was last seen in The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

She is quite a fitness enthusiast and her Yoga videos are especially something to watch out for. Earlier today, she dropped a super fun yoga video, where she can be seen balancing herself on a Yoga wheel, which is basically all the fitness motivation one needs, especially during the lockdown.

Check out the video below:

Nikita regularly shares glimpses of her fitness routine on social media which her fans totally look forward to.

Nikita has worked in movies like Kabir Singh, Maska, Lust Stories and Gold.

She will be seen next in Bosco Martis’s dance drama, Rocket Gang, in which she plays the female lead opposite Aditya Seal.

