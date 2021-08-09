Check out the most soul stirring dialogues from Hollywood films

There are some films that get to you on every level. They are incredibly relatable and manage to hit just the right nerve. From the dialogues to the characters, everything about such films appeals to you and you cannot help but watch them again and again.

When it comes to Hollywood films, there are many films that are incredibly thought-provoking and soul-stirring. So we have for you, a specially curated list of some of the most stimulating and intriguing films and their famous dialogues.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Chris Gardner: “It was right then that I started thinking about Thomas Jefferson on the Declaration of Independence and the part about our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And I remember thinking how did he know to put the pursuit part in there? That maybe happiness is something that we can only pursue and maybe we can actually never have it. No matter what. How did he know that?”

Dead Poets Society

John Keating: “We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for. To quote from Whitman, "O me! O life!... of the questions of these recurring; of the endless trains of the faithless... of cities filled with the foolish; what good amid these, O me, O life?" Answer. That you are here - that life exists, and identity; that the powerful play goes on and you may contribute a verse. That the powerful play *goes on* and you may contribute a verse. What will your verse be?”

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Mary: “How happy is the blameless vestal's lot! The world forgetting, by the world, forgot. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! Each pray'r accepted, and each wish resign'd.”

