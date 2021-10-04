Check out some popular movie dialogues on female friendships

Having a girl gang is a blessing. When you have girlfriends, you don’t need to worry about anything. If you’re happy, they definitely come to celebrate your success and if you’re sad they will make sure to bring a smile on your face. When it comes to the depiction of girl friendships in cinema, there are many movies that have done justice to it.

So here are some popular dialogues from different films that celebrate girl friendships.

“We all used to try so hard to fit in. We wanted to look exactly alike, do all the same things, practically be the same person, but when we weren’t looking that all changed.” – Now and Then

“The one thing I know for sure is my girls will be there, no matter who else steps in the picture, my girls are my constant.” – Girls Trip

“Louise, no matter what happens, I’m glad I came with you.” – Thelma and Louise

“Maybe sometimes it’s easier to be mad at the people you trust. Because you know they’ll always love you, no matter what.” – Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

“They say nothing lasts forever. Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.” – Sex and the City

“I found out what the secret to life is: friends. Best friends.” – Fried Green Tomatoes

“Let the rest of the world beat their brains out for a buck. It’s friends that count. And I got friends.” – All About Eve

“We haven’t hung in five years. This weekend is about us. We are here together. Today is the last day that we will ever be this young.” – Girls Trip

