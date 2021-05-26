Check out these 3 famous Bollywood songs as zodiac signs

From Character Dheela to Ilahi, we predicted the zodiac signs of some popular Bollywood songs based on their lyrics!

Music has the power to instantly elevate your mood and turn a dull day into a happy one. It transports you to another world and makes you forget all your troubles. When it comes to Bollywood music, it is upbeat, catchy, and peppy. Bollywood music just like the movies is larger than life and is full of life.

From soulful songs like Kun Faya Kun and Mitwa to catchy dance numbers like Chhaiyya Chhaiyya and Kala Chashma, Bollywood has given us many such songs that have left an imprint on our minds. So we predicted the zodiac signs of some such famous Bollywood songs according to the vibe of the song!

Ilahi from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Sagittarius

This song awakens the wanderlust in all of us. The song is picturized on Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) travelling places in Paris and soaking in the vibe of every place! The vibe of this song is very similar to Sagittarians as they too are always up for an adventure and love travelling and exploring new places.

Kal Ho Naa Ho from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Gemini

The ever-optimistic and effervescent Geminis have the mantra of now or never in life. They believe in living every moment to the fullest and not letting go of any opportunity that comes their way. They are hopeful and positive and don’t believe in making excuses or keeping things for later.

Character Dheela Hai from Ready

Scorpio

Scorpios have always been misinterpreted. Due to their intense and mysterious personality, they have been bearing the brunt of being misunderstood by people. This song thus is the best fit for Scorpios. It perfectly words the emotions and feelings of Scorpios and the hypocrisy that they have to face by other people!

