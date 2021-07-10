Check out these 4 EFFECTIVE ways to keep mosquitoes at bay

Having mosquitoes in the house is a problem that most of us face on a daily basis. so follow these effective ways given below to drive away mosquitoes from your abode.

Don't you just hate when you're lying on your bed comfortably and you certainly hear this buzzing sound near your ear? Well, these are those blood-sucking mosquitoes, who have somehow entered your house and are refusing to leave. So what should you do to get rid of these irritating mosquitoes?

There are many ways to keep your house mosquito-free and to prevent yourself from getting any deadly disease like dengue or malaria. So follow these 4 ways given below to keep mosquitoes away.

1. Plant holy basil or Tulsi in containers to keep mosquitoes at bay. You can also rub some Tulsi oil on your skin to prevent yourself from getting mosquito bites.

2. Don’t keep standing water in your home. Mosquitoes reproduce in water, so it is very important to empty all buckets and containers that have standing water in them.

3. You can also burn incense sticks in your home to get rid of mosquitoes since mosquitoes don’t like smoke. Try to choose incense sticks that contain ingredients such as citronella, eucalyptus, and cloves.

4. Another effective way to keep mosquitoes at bay is to use garlic. The pungent smell of garlic helps in driving mosquitoes away. So spray some garlic oil in the corners where you often see mosquitoes and also use garlic in your cooking to get rid of mosquitoes.

