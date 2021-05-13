Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are petty and close minded

Petty people have a tendency to make a mountain out of a molehill. They get easily offended and over complicate matters and situations due to their fragile ego. Here are the 4 zodiac signs who are petty, insecure and mean.

Being petty is never a good thing. When you are petty, you not only annoy other people but also tend to overcomplicate things for yourself. You get hurt or upset at the slightest of inconveniences and tend to take things a little too seriously. Pettiness can be rude, aggressive and irritating to say the least!

Petty people care a lot about insignificant things and have a habit of complaining and whining about something or the other. They make situations complex by their overly sensitive nature. Check out 4 such zodiac signs who are petty, mean and narrow-minded.

Cancer

Cancerians are petty due to their sensitive and emotional nature. They get hurt easily and will go to any extent to make you realise your mistake. They will ignore you, block you on social media and will make sure to make your life a living hell!

Leo

Since Leos love the spotlight, they can get a bit carried away in trying to steal it. They are insecure and ambitious and will make sure to pull that person down who is trying to steal their limelight and thunder. They will do everything they can to make that person feel insignificant and unimportant.

Virgo

Virgos like to keep things real and straightforward. They don’t believe in playing mind games or manipulating people just to get their work done. If someone has hurt them, they will be upfront about it and will make sure to let them know how much they have hurt and upset them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are nice, kind-hearted and simplistic. If they feel that someone has taken advantage of their niceness, they will be mean, rude and cold with that person. They will not openly insult or pull that person down but will be sarcastic, ignorant and arrogant. They will make sure to make that person feel left out and alone.

