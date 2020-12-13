Check out these 5 FUN ways to keep your kid active amidst a pandemic

Keeping your child physically active and preventing them from being a lazy lump of lard can be tough amidst a pandemic. Have a look at these ways to ensure an active and healthy lifestyle.

Kids are full of energy and enthusiasm. With the ongoing pandemic and the monotonous online classes, it is quite natural for them to feel bored and lazy. At such times, it becomes necessary to channel their energy in the right direction. Also, in their growing up years, kids need exercise for a healthy body and to facilitate growth.

Staying active and fit will also enhance their cognitive abilities, mood and attitude. With kids currently stuck at home, it can get difficult to keep them moving. Try these 5 fun ways to keep your kids physically active.

Plan a treasure hunt

Stuck in the house? No worries, organise an in-house treasure hunt and let them search the hidden items to keep your kid active and safe indoors.

Assign them chores

This is a great way to make your child responsible and keep them physically active and moving. Assign them tasks like making the bed or cleaning their room.

Play with them

Take time out and play with your child. Play games that require them to move, like twister, hula hoop, hide and seek etc.

Limit their screen time

Maintain a balance between online classes and staying fit. Limit their screen time by reducing tv hours and encourage them to take breaks between online classes.

Give them freedom

Convince them that this is a safe space and they can let their imagination go wild and do whatever they want.

