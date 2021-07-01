Check out these BEST captions to put on your selfies

Can’t think of a catchy caption to go with your perfect selfie? Then read the list given below and take inspiration from these unique captions.

Social media apps such as Instagram not only allow you to keep track of your friends but also lets you share your life updates with them. It enables you to stay connected with your followers by either uploading a story or sharing a post on your account.

More often than not, when you do share a post on your Instagram account, the biggest headache is to think of a catchy caption to go along with the picture. So we are here to help you out. Have a look at this list of catchy, unique, and funny captions that you can write on your selfies on Instagram.

“Never let anyone treat you like you’re ordinary."

"Be yourself, there’s no one better."

"She acts like summer and walks like rain."

"Life is better when you’re laughing."

"Be more of you and less of them."

"Maybe she’s born with it..."

"It’s not a phase mom, it’s who I am.”

“The way you speak to yourself matters the most.”

“You can regret a lot of things but you’ll never regret being kind.”

“Being happy never goes out of style.”

“A little contour and confidence.”

“Smile a little more, regret a little less.”

“Grow through what you go through.”

“I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way.”

“This is proof that I can do selfies better than you.”

“But first, let me take a selfie.”

“A selfie a day keeps the friends away.”

“Selfie, selfie, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”

“Ah, a perfectly captured selfie!”

“Is there ever a bad time for a selfie?”

