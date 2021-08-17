Check out these dialogues from Bollywood movies that perfectly highlight a mother’s love

When it comes to people who love us unconditionally, our mothers top the list. There is nothing as pure and selfless as a mother‘s love for her child. Mothers are truly god's angels who have come on earth to protect, nurture and unconditionally love the child. Mothers have an innate sense of selflessness and always tend to put their child’s needs and interests above their own.

They pamper us, spoil us, love us and help us be the best version of ourselves. When it comes to Bollywood, Hindi films have always celebrated the selfless love of a mother. From loud mothers to subtle ones, Bollywood has always perfectly captured and depicted the importance of our mother in our lives! So we have for you a specially curated list of some of the most heartfelt Bollywood dialogues that capture the purity of a mother‘s love for her child.

Mom (2017)

“Bhagwan har jagah nahi hota hai... Issi liye toh usne maa banayi hai”.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

“Jab ladki badi ho jati hai tab maa uski maa nahi rehti, saheli ban jati hai”.

Karan Arjun

“Jab Maa ka dil tadapta hai na, toh aasman me bhi darar padh jati hai”.

Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe

“Jiske paas maa hai uske paas sab kuch hai, jiske paas maa nahi uske paas kuch bhi nahi”.

Wake Up Sid

“Tumhare friends ki tarah agar main bhi English mein baat karu toh shayad hum bhi friends ban jaaye”.

