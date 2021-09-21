Check out these film dialogues on love and longing

It certainly can be a very difficult situation when you love someone deeply but they are not with you. This can be because they probably live in another city or country. At such times all you can do is talk to them on call or stay up-to-date with the latest events in their lives through their social media.

All you want is to see them in person and hold them tight. So if you are in love with someone and are missing them deeply, then you will surely relate to these movie dialogues.

“It's that thing when you're with someone, and you love them and they know it, and they love you and you know it, but it's a party and you're both talking to other people, and you're laughing and shining, and you look across the room and catch each other's eyes but—but not because you're possessive or it's precisely sexual but because that is your person in this life. It's this secret world that exists right there in public, unnoticed, that no one else knows about.” — Frances (Greta Gerwig), Frances Ha

“It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other.” — Sean (Robin Williams), Good Will Hunting

“Sometimes the things you want the most don't happen and what you least expect happens. I don't know - you meet thousands of people and none of them really touch you. And then you meet one person and your life is changed forever.” — Jamie Randall (Jake Gyllenhaal), Love & Other Drugs

“Well, it was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together… and I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home… only to no home I’d ever known… I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car and I knew. It was like… magic.” — Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks), Sleepless in Seattle

“I have a love in my life. It makes me stronger than anything you can imagine.” — Barry Egan (Adam Sandler), Punch Drunk Love

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” — Christian (Ewan McGregor), Moulin Rouge!

Also Read: Best films to watch about one sided love