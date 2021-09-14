Check out these movie dialogues that will make you fall in love with life

We as human beings have a tendency to become ungrateful and thankless after one point in time. We tend to take things for granted very easily and don’t appreciate the little joys that make us feel happy and content. In the rush to become successful, famous or rich, we forget to live our lives and enjoy the journey that leads us to our goals.

So here are some movie dialogues that you can draw inspiration from to pause and reflect on and to be grateful for this beautiful thing called life.

“Worrying is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but it doesn’t get you anywhere.” Van Wilder, Van Wilder: Party Liaison

“Remember those posters that said, ‘Today is the first day of the rest of your life?’ Well, that’s true of every day but one…the day you die.” Lester Burnham, American Beauty

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Ferris, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

“I don’t want to survive. I want to live.” The Captain, Wall-E

“Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.” Andy Dufresne, The Shawshank Redemption

“A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.” Roger Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit

“Every man dies but not every man really lives.” William Wallace, Braveheart

“I know what I have to do now. I’ve got to keep breathing because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could bring?” Chuck, Castaway

