Check out these quotes on being independent

by Samarpita Yashaswini   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:38 PM IST  |  10.3K
   
Being self-sufficient is indeed a powerful feeling. When you have the capability of managing every little thing on your own, you feel strong and independent. You no longer need to depend on anybody else for any of your needs and are equipped with all the skills required to survive all alone. Being independent is extremely important and necessary. 

 

So read these quotes given below if you are someone who has recently learnt the ropes of living alone and being self-sufficient!

 

quotes on being independent

 

“Promise me you will always remember – you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” -Christopher Robin

 

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go.” -Dr. Seuss

 

“Avoid the crowd. Do your own thinking independently. Be the chess player, not the chess piece.” -Ralph Charell

 

“Had I faltered we would have neither the success nor the international reputation we have. Yet when a woman is strong she is strident. If a man is strong, he’s a good guy.” -Margaret Thatcher

 

“The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.” -Albert Einstein

 

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” -Charlotte Bronte

 

quotes on being independent

 

“Be that strong girl that everyone knew would make it through the worst, be that fearless girl, the one who would dare to do anything, be that independent girl who didn’t need a man; be that girl who never backed down.” -Taylor Swift

 

“Independent people look at what’s worked, learn from what hasn’t, set new priorities, and then move on.” -Jeanne Sharbuno

 

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to be independent and strong. So many things are out of your control, and always will be.” -Anonymous

 

“But while I breathe Heaven’s air, and Heaven looks down on me, And smiles at my best meanings, I remain the Mistress of my own self and mine own soul.” -Lord Alfred Tennyson

 

Credits: Pexels, Quotabulary


