Check out these quotes to brighten up your day and feel happy

It can be quite hard to maintain your positivity and high spirits amidst a pandemic. You might feel lethargic and lazy at times and may lack energy and enthusiasm. But no matter how hard the times may be, facing every challenge with a smile and looking at the bright side of things is what is necessary. Happiness is indeed a state of mind.

Happiness can be achieved easily when you surround yourself with positivity. So here are some quotes that you can draw inspiration from to feel happy, energetic and optimistic.

“All happiness or unhappiness solely depends upon the quality of the object to which we are attached by love.”- Baruch Spinoza

“Happiness consists more in conveniences of pleasure that occur everyday than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom.”- Benjamin Franklin

“Happiness is not an ideal of reason, but of imagination.” -Immanuel Kant

“Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. It is far better to take things as they come along with patience and equanimity.”- Carl Jung

“The secret of happiness is freedom, the secret of freedom is courage.”- Carrie Jones

“It isn’t what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.”- Dale Carnegie

“People are unhappy when they get something too easily. You have to sweat – that’s the only moral they know.”- Dany Laferrière

“We can’t control the world. We can only (barely) control our own reactions to it. Happiness is largely a choice, not a right or entitlement.”- David C. Hill

“Happiness cannot be travelled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.”- Denis Waitley

“I think the key to life is just being a happy person, and happiness will bring you success.”- Diego Val

“The world is full of people looking for spectacular happiness while they snub contentment.”- Doug Larson

“Happiness grows at our own firesides, and is not to be picked in strangers’ gardens.”- Douglas Jerrold

“Happiness is excitement that has found a settling down place. But there is always a little corner that keeps flapping around.”- E.L. Konigsburg

“Happiness is always the serendipitous result of looking for something else.”- Dr Idel Dreimer

“Learn to enjoy every minute of your life. Be happy now. Don’t wait for something outside of yourself to make you happy in the future.”- Earl Nightingale

