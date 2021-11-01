Check out these simple skin care tips to include in your daily routine

The largest sense organ of a body is our skin. It is through this that we feel and get the sense of touch. Our skin is indeed very important and thus, maintaining it and taking care of it regularly is also extremely important. It is a fact that skincare is extremely essential, this includes cleansing our skin, moisturising it and toning it.

There are many practices that are beneficial for achieving healthy, glowing and radiant skin. Some such practices include drinking enough water to keep the skin hydrated, washing your face and removing makeup before going to bed and avoiding oily and junk food to prevent breakouts and open pores.

Some common skin conditions that people often complain of include acne, breakouts, dark spots, uneven skin tone, scarring, etc. Nowadays, there has been increased attention on beauty and skincare. There are several techniques and products that help you to take care of your skin, protect it and nourish it.

So if you want to get healthy, nourished, glowing and radiant looking skin, then follow these super simple skincare tips given below and incorporate it in your daily routine.

Apply sunscreen

One of the most important tips for taking care of your skin is to always apply sunscreen on your face before going out. Constant sun exposure can cause age spots, wrinkles and can also increase the risk of skin cancer. Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Applied generously all over your face and neck and other exposed body parts.

Remove your makeup

Another extremely important thing to keep in mind is to always remove your makeup before going to bed. When you remove your make up your skin becomes a clean canvas and your skin gets rid of or clogging pollution and makeup products. So it is extremely essential to always remove your makeup before going to bed no matter how lazy you may feel!

Eat your greens

eating green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and other vegetables, is indeed a great way to make your skin healthy, glowing and nourished. Green vegetables and antioxidants and helps in making your skin glow and also hydrated.

Take good care of your skin

In our daily routine, we often forget to take care of our skin and be gentle with our skin. Some tips to treat your skin gently include limiting bath time and avoiding extremely hot water. Try to avoid strong songs that can strip your skin of essential oils and instead choose mild cleansers. After bathing, never rub your skin vigorously with a towel instead gently pat your skin dry. It is extremely essential to moisturise your skin after you have taken your bath to lock in the moisture and keep it hydrated.

Eat right

A healthy diet is as important as having a daily cleansing routine for your skin. Eat lots of vegetables, proteins, fruits and whole grains. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and try to avoid processed foods or foods that are extremely oily.

Avoid stress

Stress can trigger acne breakouts and also cause other skin problems such as ageing skin and dark circles. It can also cause puffiness under the eyes and can make your skin more sensitive. Thus, it is very important to always have a healthy state of mind and avoid stress as much as possible.

Get enough sleep

Sleep plays a very important role in making your skin look healthy and fresh. At least 7 to 8 hours of sleep is extremely essential to get healthy-looking skin. So ensure that you get enough sleep every day and try to follow a routine to avoid tired-looking skin.

Don’t forget the neck

More often than not we do take care of our face but forget the neck. The neck’s skin is sensitive and thus can easily get premature lines and wrinkles if not taken care of properly. So while applying moisturiser and sunscreen on your face, don’t forget to apply the same on your neck as well.

