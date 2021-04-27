Check out these skincare tips for men during the lockdown as shared by an expert

Lockdown shouldn’t be your excuse to ignore your skin. Invest in your skin, it will represent you for a long time. Have a look at some expert tips to take of your skin the right way this lockdown.

Lockdown affects a person mentally, physically, and emotionally. Lockdown might be boring but it gives us time to show some love to ourselves and analyse. Just because you aren't going out doesn’t give you a free pass to ignore your skin. Skincare requires consistency.

Filters can be cool, but glowing skin is even cooler and better. Having healthy and glowing skin is not an overnight process. We all crave that natural healthy glow, but how much do we put in efforts to achieve it. Skincare should be an essential part of our lives. This philosophy is not just for women but men too.

Maintaining skincare doesn’t have to mean spending hours staring at yourself in the mirror or buying fancy products. There is an endless list of product options for skincare which makes it intimidating. But skincare is as simple as it sounds.

According to Dr Syed Nazim Hussain, Dermatologist, Aesthetic and Hair transplant surgeon, Royal Lush Clinic, New Delhi, “The skin of the men requires daily care as it is tough so the skin might take more time to get repaired once it gets damaged”. Here are a few tips to follow for healthy skin.

Cleansing : The base for grooming rituals is to cleanse your face. When you clean your face, you remove all the dirt, dead cells, and excess oil from the skin. Use a facial cleanser with moisturizing agents, having ingredients like salicylic acid.

Exfoliation: Exfoliating your skin is as necessary as washing your face. Use an exfoliating scrub to get rid of the dead skin cells that clog your pores. It will make your skin healthier and young. But make sure you don’t exfoliate more than twice a week. You can use a mild exfoliator that contains alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) which will remove the dead cells a lot more gently .

. Moisturization: A moisturizer is like drinking water. Moisturize your skin with a good amount of moisturizer every time you need it. Keep your skin hydrated. It also serves as a wall against dirt and grime. Especially those who are growing a beard should wash and moisturize their beard. Not following this means inviting problems like beard acne, ingrown hair, etc.

Apply sunscreen: In case you have to step out of your house, apply a good quantity of Sunscreen. It is like wearing your clothes. You cannot afford to miss it. Look for a sunscreen that has skin hydrating ingredients.

Adapt to healthy lifestyle choices. There are several small choices that you can make to achieve healthy skin. Making simple changes like picking healthy food options and avoiding binging on junk will improve your skin. Not just diet, but relaxing and recharging your body will help in the reduction of stress.

Take out some time and Exercise. It is very important for your overall health. Spending 15-30 min daily will not only benefit you physically but will also improve your skin and hair health.

Say no to excessive screen time: The artificial light from digital screens can take away the moisture from your skin and may lead to the breakdown of collagen. So try to take frequent breaks while working or using digital screens. Switch your device to yellow light or night mode.

DIY’s: Though trying home remedies might not be a good option because without knowing skin type you can’t decide what will suit your skin and what will not. But due to lockdown, meeting a specialist might be tough. So you may try using a mixture of coconut oil and Aloe vera gel that will keep your skin moist and hydrated. You can make a homemade scrub by mixing honey and coffee in equal quantities. Apply it on your face and gently scrub in a circular motion. This will remove dead skin and will moisturize your skin.

Please remember that a part of your skin journey is about practising self-love which is very important during the lockdown. It is time to invest in your skin because your skin will represent you for a long time.

