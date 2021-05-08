Check out these ways to boost self respect and confidence among mothers

Being a mother can often result in a dip in self-confidence due to the fact that they are sometimes unable to maintain their individuality. Know how to boost your confidence as a mother.

Motherhood is a transformational journey of emotions and feelings. While it is a beautiful creation of nature, this journey has certain blind spots that get avoided easily. Often burdened with the roles and responsibilities of motherhood, most women find it hard to maintain their individuality. Sometimes resulting in a physical and emotional fallout or lack of self-respect or losing confidence.

Samira Gupta, a renowned life coach says, ‘if mothers are not happy with themselves, they will not be able to make everyone around them happy’.

Coach Samira shares 6 tips with us to boost self-respect and confidence:

Get rid of overwhelming expectations

Most women spend their entire lives fulfilling others’ expectations of them. In an attempt to make everyone happy they neglect their well-being, emotional and psychological. This leaves them stressed, drained, unhappy or sad. When women feel such negative emotions, they tend to transmit them into their families. Hence women need to learn to honour themselves, prioritise themselves!

Emotional well-being is as important and physical well-being

Self-respect and self-confidence are both feelings that well up from your heart when you honour yourself. In order to be emotionally fulfilled, women need to make time to do the necessary internal work. This could mean different things for different individuals. From fulfilling your lost dreams, developing yourself, focusing on learning a new skill, travelling, or even taking the time in the morning to rejuvenate your soul.

Feel-good and do-great!

One can feel good about themselves through huge social validations or through daily personal appreciation. How often do you pat your own back for taking care of everyone or providing for everyone’s needs? A small pat can significantly boost your self-esteem.

Self-care isn’t selfish

While we must have heard how important self-care is, do we really understand its essence? You don’t necessarily have to go on a long rejuvenating retreat or spend a lot of money in a spa. Small activities like journaling, meditating, dancing, yoga, painting, exercising- whatever works for you, do it every single day. It will change the way you perceive yourself.

Your children are your shadow

Children observe every single thing parents do, especially their mothers since they are eternally bonded with them. As they grow up, they will begin to model your behaviour from what they see. If you are someone who actively takes care of themselves, loves themselves, prioritises themselves, they will do that too.

Your eternal friend

Mothers are the nurturing unit of every family. It is their natural instinct to nurture. Are you taking care of your only eternal friend, ‘you’? There is one person mothers should nurture throughout their lives - themselves. Coach Samira strongly advocates for mothers to indulge in non-negotiable self-prioritisation and to get rid of the ‘mom-guilt’.

When you engage in these practices, a strong sense of elation, liberty and joy will beam out of every cell of your body and transmit to everyone around you, making you feel happier, calmer and more grounded

About the author:

Samira Gupta is a Life Coach, Consultant, Speaker and Author, with over 22 years of experience in the corporate world and over 7 years in corporate training, executive presence coaching and image consulting. She aims to bring about a 360° transformation in her client’s lives.

