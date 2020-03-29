Check out the tricks of storing the kitchen essentials in freezer during this lockdown situation

Thinking of stocking your essential kitchen stuff in the freezer during this lockdown situation? Then follow these tips to store them in the freezer for later use.

The lockdown has left us in a situation where there might be an arising crisis in getting kitchen essentials like fruits, veggies, snacks, spices etc. easily. So, most of us are now trying to make a stash to keep our daily essentials handy so that we don’t run out of stock for the important kitchen stuff. So, until we are successful in containing the deadly COVID-19 virus properly, it would be a wise decision to store your kitchen essentials in the freezer for later use.



But freezing the kitchen stuff is not as easy as you are thinking it to be. Fruits and veggies may start to get decomposed if stored for a long time. So, if you are buying more groceries to store them in the freezer for later use, then you should follow these tips given by chefs and dietician. Check them out below.

Use these tips to store kitchen essentials in the freezer.

1- First blanch the raw vegetables by boiling them in water. Blanched veggies can stay better in the freezer for a longer period. It also protects the veggies from getting spoiled easily.

2- For storing the fruits, use a baking sheet. Wrap each fruit in a single layer of the baking sheet and then keep them in the freezer. This will protect them from getting stuck with other fruits.

3- For freezing a liquid meal like soup, try to keep them in a single serving. Take a re-sealable bag and keep the soup in it and leave it to freeze. The frozen form of the soup can be stored for a longer time.



4- For freezing eggs, scramble them first. According to dieticians, pre-cooked eggs can be frozen and then also be cooked again.

5- For storing bread, pre-slice them. You can also store a loaf of bread in this way to extend its life in the freezer.

