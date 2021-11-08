Check out your predictions for November 2021 by Astro Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani

Astro Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani is here to share with you your November predictions and what you need to look out for. So get to know more about what’s in store for you in the near future.

Read on to know what these numbers have in store for you in the month of November.

Number 1-

(Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month, as well as Leos)

You may have had a pleasant month preceding this; however, be wary of the coming few days until the 22nd of November. You (No.1) are at one end of the ‘Numero-foundation,’ while number 9 (Scorpio) is at the other. Hence, you may be at variance with yourself this month.

Meanwhile, lay low, but lay the foundation of a promising future; take this as a stepping stone to your red-letter day! Long story short, things may not necessarily go your way, so look before you leap.

You are emotionally a little more vulnerable this month, so try not to invest your brain juice in impractical thoughts. Money matters could take a slight dip due to the conflicting diverse nature of your numbers.

Nonetheless, your creative intelligence would keep you at it. It is therefore recommended that you take baby steps, and save your reserves for a rainy day.

Number 2-

(Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

This month, there shall neither be too many upsides, nor downsides, work-wise, as well as financially. You may find yourselves at crossroads, unable to decide which way to turn. Do not fret, for your intuitions shall be your guiding light.

This is the best time for you to pile up your thoughts, and gauge each situation with an out-of-the-box approach. This period shall also bring about a few opportunities to showcase your creative abilities; don’t blink an eye!

Try to conquer over-sensitivity and melancholia by spending time on the work-in-hand. Financially, you could be surprised to know that you will have spent a lot this month.

Unfortunately, your mental outset may act like a double edged sword, making you analyse each situation way too critically. If there is anything that you need to worry about, it should be the likelihood that you’ll be too quick to judge, and reciprocate; the outcome may not necessarily favour you.

Number 3-

(Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th of any month, as well as Pisceans and Sagittarians)

The ambitions of a number 3 are second to none; here’s your chance to fuel them to the hilt. This period shall help you befriend the impossible, and attain all that you’ve desired, starting this month (governed by Scorpio, 9), till the 21st of December (Sagittarius, 3).

Financially, this month shall be more than just satisfying; you will end up saving quite a fortune, to say the least. After all, money saved is money earned. In fact, your investments shall also multiply, provided you show patience.

You’ll find contentment at work; however, your mind won’t be at ease, considering the number of responsibilities and pressure you’d be undergoing. So take a chill pill, literally!

Great leaders, too, set themselves off momentarily, leaving their hair loose; you know what all work and no play can do.

Number 4-

(Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month, as well as Leos)

You have had a fairly decent October. However, this month, be watchful of a few lows and blows.

Don’t bargain for fish that are still underwater. To say the least, there is a lot that you have planned, and can’t wait to put it into sync; but wait a little more, and strike the iron when it’s hot.

You are like an empty canvas; so paint yourself with the right palette of colours. This is the time for inner peace and solitude. You need to reflect upon the way forward and tread carefully this month. You can use this time efficiently and try to tie up any loose ends at work.

Your expressiveness could be misconstrued as anger or arrogance. So be wise with your choice of words.

Number 5-

(Those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd of any month, as well as Geminis or Virgos)

Already having spent a couple of good months, you wouldn’t want this spell to break hereafter. But remember, time never waits for anyone; people wait for their time. The ongoing Scorpio (9) phase is not exactly from your favourable ones.

However, to your consolation, it is governed by the Water element which promotes movement. Moreover, ‘speed and travel’ are by default, derivatives of the number 5 (Mercury).

Thus, don’t be surprised if a travel opportunity, out of work or leisure, emerges this month. Given a chance, you’d pack your bags even at a moment’s notice. But be on the vigil for any accidents or mishaps; the Scorpio rule can make you even more hyper and restless than usual.

Expect volatility in matters of the heart; your feelings could take a sort of plunge, making you feel out of love. Your temperamental graph is quite unstable.

Number 6-

(Those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month, as well as Librans or Taureans)

If you’re waiting for a fortune cookie, this is it. You’ve had a peach of a month in the Libra (6) ruled period, and now it’s time for Scorpio (9) to take all the control. No.9 is also one of your guardian numbers, so make the most of it.

You’ll continue your dream run on the work-front this month, provided you commit to the hustle, and evade any idea of instant gratification.

Your out-of-the-box thinking shall help you get brownie points at work; burn the midnight oil, and always stay on the burner. You’ll surely see your efforts materialise.

The flip side of this month is that you’ll end up spending more than usual. But who says spending is always a futile exercise? See the glass as half full; spending more could imply betterment in lifestyle.

Number 7-

(Those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th of any month, as well as Cancerians)

A mediocre month seems to be on the cards. Nevertheless, you can choose to make the most of it by virtue of your creative faculties. With work aside, your passions and hobbies could get a chance to materialise and fetch you recognition.

This is the time where only your prudence will help you find the path through. By changing your perspective slightly, you will learn to see things in a new light. However, keep a tab on your overthinking; it could lead to anxiety or dejection. Keep your spirits high, and you are sure to sail across any turbulent waters.

You are on the verge of a creative breakthrough, but if you continue to rest, and take it easy, the creativity may also not be able to help you. This is the time that you could find a point of financial equilibrium, where you neither stand to gain, nor lose, so keep up the dream work so as to make your dreams come true.

Don’t exchange your intuitions for rapid or rash decision-making. Keep away from planning anything important this month; for instance, a change in residence, job, marriage, engagement etc. ‘Haste makes waste’ should be your mantra this month.

Number 8-

(Those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th of any month, as well as Capricorn and Aquarians)

In contrast to your otherwise patient demeanor, this month can tag along impulse and misjudgment with itself. A friendly caution: remember to lay low in November, especially on the decision making front; it’s not the number you’d want to vouch for.

To say the least, important matters like change in residence or jobs shall be saved for another day; no sooner than 23rd December, in your case. You may not be able to reap the most of this month, but remember, you’re like the long-race-horse. So don’t look back, and leave it all on track.

Financially, there could be some loose ends that you may have to tie up. Until then, conserve your energy for the sprint, your greater purpose where 8 meets fate.

On a parting note, avoid anything that could lead to litigation; you can be held guilty, until proven innocent. Choose your company wisely; you don’t want to be liable for others’ ill-doings.

Number 9-

(Those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th of any month, as well as Arians and Scorpions)

You seem to have had an emotionally elevated, yet professionally satisfying month. And now, you shall continue to bag your glory in the coming 2 months, precisely till the 21st December, as your favoured Scorpio (9) and Sagittarius (3) signs are underway.

You’ll notice faster advancements, and find yourself more in sync with the pace at work; even your career curve could take a leap for that matter! Furthermore, matters of the heart shall take an unexpectedly passionate route. That being said, you’re on the way to ‘Cloud 9!’

There is a possibility that you’d be agitated at the smallest of things during this Mars (9) governed period; however, keep in mind, ‘anger’ is one letter away from ‘danger’.

Also, watch out for minor injuries on the go. This month could put wheels on your feet, so tread slowly; remember that impulsive actions can lead to trouble, and trouble could have unpleasant consequences.

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

