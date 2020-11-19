Chhath Puja 2020: Significance, rituals, dates, time and ALL you need to know

Chhath puja is a four day festival in India that is majorly celebrated in the Northern part of India. Here is the significance of this festival, dates, puja timings and more.

On this festival, devotees offer prayers and worship the Sun God. It is a four-day festival that is celebrated 6 days after Diwali on sukhla paksha sasthi of Kartik month. This year, the festival begins from November 18, 2020. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the Northern parts of India like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. It is also celebrated in the Madhesh region of Nepal. Devotees offer argha to Sun God.

During Chhath puja devotees worship the first ray (Usha) of the sun and the last ray (Pratyusha) of the sun in the evening. Fasting is also a major part of the festival as devotees observe a fast during the festival.

Significance

On Chhath Puja, devotees worship the Sun God, the God of light, as he is considered the source of energy that binds everyone together and gives everyone light. Devotees perform rituals on all four days of the festival. It is celebrated 6 days after Diwali and hence, the term Chhath which means six in Hindi and Nepali languages. It is to promote energy to all living beings, well being, prosperity and progress. It is believed that the main source of energy for the Sun God himself are his wives Usha and Pratyusha.

Dates and time

Chhath puja date: November 20, Friday

Sunrise on Chhath puja day: 6:48 AM

Sunset on Chhath puja day: 5:26 PM

Shasthi tithi begins: 9:59 PM on November 19, Thursday

Shashti tithi ends: 9:29 PM on November 20, Friday

Rituals on all four days

Day 1: The first day of Chhath puja is known as Kaddu Bhaat or Nahai Khai. On this day, the person who keeps a fast cooks Satvik Kaddu Bhaat and serves it to the deity in the afternoon as Bhog. This marks the beginning of the festival.

Day 2: On the second day of Chhath puja, known as Kharna, the parvaitin cooks rice kheer along with puri. Served alongside dry fruits and seasonal fruits that are offered to the deity as naivedya (bhoga).

Day 3: The third day of the Chhath puja festival is called Pahli Arag. Devotees on this day prepare fruits and keep food offering in a basket and visit the Chhath ghat (river/pond) in the evening to offer arag to the Sun God. Devotees sing folk songs in the evening and after returning home from the Chhath ghat, the vratins perform the ritual of kosi bharai and light diyas.

Day 4: The final day of Chhath puja is called Dusri Arag. On this day, devotees prepare the Surya Arag basket with fruits and visit the Chhath ghat before sunrise.

