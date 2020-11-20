Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages & WhatsApp status to send your loved ones on THIS auspicious day

Chhath puja 2020 will be celebrated on November 20. This festival is dedicated to the Sun God and his sister for blessing us with life on earth. On this auspicious day, send some thoughtful messages to your loved ones to wish Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath puja is a popular Hindu Vedic festival mostly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. This celebration is dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya and his sister Shashthi Devi or Chhathi Maiya for bestowing life on earth.

People perform different rituals for four days during this festival to get the blessings from the Lord Sun. But due to the global pandemic, this year might be different in terms of celebration. But you can send some beautiful greetings and messages to your loved ones for Chhath puja.

Chhath Puja 2020: Greetings, quotes and wishes for the festival:

1.On this Chhath puja, let’s thank Lord Surya for bestowing life on earth and grant all our wishes. Happy Chhath Puja to all.

2.May this occasion of Chhath puja bring new opportunities in your life and remove all the hardships from your path. Happy Chhath Puja 2020.

3.May Chhathi Maiya give you all the luck, strength, prosperity and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja 2020.

4.May this Chhath puja give you and your family all the happiness, wealth and health. Stay safe.

5.A very happy Chhath puja to everyone. May all your dreams come true and may you be blessed with all the luck.

6.Happy Chhath puja to you and your family. Forget the past and all negativities and embrace the new beginning of life.

7.May this Chhath puja be the new beginning of your life with all new opportunities and chances. Happy Chhath puja 2020!

8.Wish you and your family a very happy Chhath puja. Stay blessed with a happy and beautiful life ahead.

9.May you always be blessed with good health, wealth, fortune and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

10.May the warm rays of the Lord Sun fill your life with light, happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja 2020!

