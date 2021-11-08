Chhath Puja 2021: Send these wishes and messages to your loved ones

Chhath is a festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm in cities such as Bihar, Jharkhand Nepal and eastern Uttar Pradesh, etc. It is a festival during which Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. This year the festival of Chhath will begin on November 8 and will conclude on November 11. Devotees observe a fast during this festival.

So wish your near and dear ones on this auspicious occasion, by sharing these thoughtful messages and wishes with them.

May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness.

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

May all your agonies perish and may you be showered with his choicest blessings—a very Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

As we worship the Sun today, I pray the Sun in your life never sets. Have a wonderful Chhath Puja 2021.

May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile.”

The morning sun has risen, we have to take the name of Chhath Maiya all day, next morning will bring new happiness in life, Chhath Maiya will fulfil all your desires

Remove all darkness and embrace positivity. May this auspicious day bring luck and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhth puja

As we worship the Sun today, I pray the Sun in your life never sets. Have a sparkling Chhath Puja

May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings and make you beam with joy. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

