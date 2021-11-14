Children’s Day 2021: Check out these messages and wishes to send your loved ones

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year. This day also marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru loved and adored children and believed children to be the country’s future. Children’s Day is celebrated on his birth anniversary to celebrate his affection towards children.

So on the occasion of Children's Day, have a look at some warm and loving quotes, messages and wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Happiness, blithe ignorance, joy, glee, innocence and love- this is all that children are about. I hope that your life is filled with all of these in abundance. A very Happy Children’s Day to you!

Spend the day with your little friends; you might end up learning something! Happy Children’s Day to you!

Children are the best learners, for no one’s perspective is as fresh as theirs. Happy Children’s Day!

“Children are not things to be moulded, but are people to be unfolded.” -Jess Lair

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” - Nelson Mandela

On this Children’s Day, let us come together to make the world a safer space for children, a more beautiful world for all of us. Happy Children’s Day to you!

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged by man." - Rabindranath Tagore

Wishing Happy Children's day to the child within all of us. Let us never forget about it and keep it alive

Every child is unique in its own way; never ruin that by comparing two children. Happy Children’s Day!

May all qualities of childhood that you left behind while growing up come back to you and stay with you throughout life! Happy Children’s Day to you!

