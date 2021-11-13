Children's Day Special: Must have board games for children

It’s Children's Day tomorrow! Thinking of last-minute gift ideas? Worry not, we’ve got your back. Opt for some playful yet knowledge inducing board games that blend play time and study time together. From games that cover general knowledge and vocabulary building to even maths, our list has a variety of options you can choose from. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Dino Quest

Use this engaging game with cute characters and fun storylines to introduce measurement concepts and conversions. It's a great tool to get kids to enjoy learning math and for the entire family to be part of their learning journey. Dino Quest is just as effective in the classroom to improve cognitive ability and peer learning as it is with the family to reduce screen time.

PRICE: ₹ 799

BUY NOW

2. Space Explorers

Space Explorers will allow your child to learn all about the wonders of space while ensuring they have a lot of fun along the way! With innovative activities ranging from learning about gravity to designing your own spaceship, your young ones are going to enjoy hours of fun learning! Also, all the activity mats come with instructions which are easy to understand.

PRICE: ₹ 594

BUY NOW

3. Treasure Island

Each player has his or her treasure on a single island. The goal is to travel across islands while asking clues to guess the treasure island of the opponent by asking questions about the details of the island-like whether it contains a palm tree or not, or objects found on the island like a snake or skull. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 395

BUY NOW

4. Monopoly Deluxe Edition

Does this game even need an introduction? Choose from 10 special quality golden colour tokens to move around the board while building luxury wooden houses and hotels on properties, and bankrupt other opponents to win it all. Players buy, sell and trade properties to win in this deluxe edition of the classic Monopoly game.

PRICE: ₹ 1163

BUY NOW

5. Discover India

Here's a game that tests how much you know about our country India. Right from culture, history and general knowledge about facts from 36 states and union territories in the country. Answer questions about the states correctly while moving the pawns across the map of India, conquering one part at a time. The player with a maximum number of points wins the game.

PRICE: ₹ 475

BUY NOW

6. Scrabble

Scrabble is a good old classic word game. You have to make the best word you can using any of your 7 letter tiles drawn at random. Your word must use a letter tile already in play on the board. Scores are given for letter values and are boosted by premium squares on the grid. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 655

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Jazz up your interiors with these glamorous mirrors