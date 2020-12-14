Chris Hemsworth to Justin Bieber: Here’s how your favourite Hollywood celebs are invoking the Christmas spirit

Celebrities have started their Christmas preparations. From Justin Bieber to Cardi B, have a look at how they have decorated their house to ring in the cheer.

With only a few days left for Christmas, preparations are in full swing to ring in the festive cheer. Be it gift shopping, putting up the tree or decorating the house, Christmas spirit is in the air. Hollywood celebrities have started their Christmas prep and have begun putting up the Christmas tree.

These celebrities have fully embraced the Christmas spirit and have transformed every corner of their home into a winter wonderland. Here is how your favourite Hollywood celebrities have prepared their home for the most wonderful time of the year.

Justin Bieber

He recently shared a post on Instagram in which he can be seen decorating the Christmas tree along with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. He wrote,“ About that time again.”

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid posted some pictures of her gorgeous Christmas tree at her mother’s farm. Along with the picture, she wrote, “A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early”.

Cardi B

The famous rapper recently posted a video of her daughter playing with a toy pony. Her house can be seen covered with Christmas decorations. Her snow-covered mantle and counters are also visible in the background.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a picture of her stunning Christmas tree. In the picture, she can be seen decorating the tree with her husband Chris Hemsworth and kids. In the caption, she wrote, “Christmas is coming!”

Teresa Giudice

She posted pictures of her beautifully decorated house and wrote, “As much as I love love loved my fall pots…..Christmas time is HERE! And I wouldn’t have anyone else come spread the holiday cheer at my house the way @treemendousfloristsfloralinda does! From the inside out- this years designs are by far my favorite yet! Simple, Sparkling & Spectacular. Thank you for always bringing a vision I never even knew I had. Even when I was had to ask “what’s that mannequin for!?” We are absolutely in love over this years decor. Your work is definitely Treemendous! If you’re in need of amazing decor or floral arrangements go follow my girl Lauren at @treemendousfloristsfloralinda”.

Also Read: 6 Easy and unique DIY home décor hacks to get creative for Christmas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×