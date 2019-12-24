Christmas 2019: Celebration, History, Signification of this happy festival

Christmas around the World is celebrated as the day when Jesus Christ was born. It also symbolizes the truth of the spiritual life.

Christmas is officially the best time of the year. Needless to say everyone is super pumped as it is the last phase of the year. This year celebrations are doubled as it is not 2019 which is coming to a close but a whole decade too. Christmas has always been extremely special. From believing that Santa Claus exists to wishing for goodness and singing the Xmas carols, 'tis the season to be happy! While we all celebrate this festival with a lot of gung-ho not many know about the significance and history of this joyous festival.

What is the significance of Christmas?

The significance of Christmas is known to everyone all around the World. Christmas around the World is celebrated as the day when Jesus Christ was born. It also symbolizes the truth of the spiritual life. Jesus was born at a time when there was cruelty, ignorance, greed, hatred and hypocrisy all over the place. He walked in as a symbol and personification of divinity. He provided orientation and showed the people a spiritual path to walk on. This is how a new era came into existence.

Celebrations for Christmas

We all know how stunning and beautiful everything looks around Christmas. One of the age-old traditions is to decorate the Christmas tree. Not just Christians but people from all the faiths practise this tradition lighting up the mood and their homes. Houses are decorated with mistletoe, lots of lights, candles, candies, stars and wreath. All the decorations automatically lift up our spirits, making us feel happy and swinging.

Everyone also looks forward to the Christmas feast which is literally massive and a pretty elaborate spread too. It is when the families come together to sing and dance and make merry. A traditional Christmas meal usually consists of roasted turkey or chicken, ginger bread, pudding, eggnog, mashed potatoes, mulled wine and Christmas cake. Yum!

May the year bring in a lot of happiness, joy and goodness! Here's wishing all the readers of Pinkvilla a Merry Christmas.

