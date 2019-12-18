Christmas 2019: Here's how the popular songs 'Silent Night', 'Jingle Bells' originated & the story behind them

As the festival is nearing, know more about how the popular songs came to be, before beginning to sing them.

'Tis the season! Christmas is barely a week away and the celebrations have already begun in full swing. The festival is incomplete without the trees, ornaments and by singing some of the most popular Christmas Carols with friends and family, waiting for Santa Claus and gifting presents to near and dear ones.

Caroling is also a popular Christmas tradition that set the mood for the season.

Some of the most popular carols include Silent Night, Jingle Bells, Twelve Days of Christmas, Fa La La La La, Joy To The World, etc. which are cult favourites and some of the most melodious jingles out there.

While we hum and sing these carols out loud, we aren't aware of the origin behind them. Many of them have interesting back stories. Read on...

Jingle Bells

Composed by James Lord Pierpont, this carol was created by an American composer and songwriter back in 1857 and was originally called 'The One Horse Open Sleigh'. Once this carol was heard, it was not received very well by listeners and took multiple years to rank on top of the charts.

Today, the Christmas song ranks on the top 5 and is one of the most popular carols sung during Christmas.

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

Every child's favourite carol to sing and one of the most popular and fun jingles, this song was composed by a department store chain Montgomery Ward to save money for their annual Christmas promotions. Little did the store know that the song would hit it off so well and go on to become one of the most popular carols of all time!

Silent Night

Hailed from Austria, this song comes with an interesting history. On the Christmas Eve of 1818the St. Nicholas Church went through a crisis as the organ stopped functioning and showed no possibility of working again. Fr. Joseph Mohr refused to give up on this and instead sang a poem he wrote that was heard for the first time in a village Church. "Stille Nacht! Heilige Nacht" he sang (Silent Night, Holy Night). And that's how the carol came to be.

Which carol are you most excited to sing this Christmas? Comment below and let us know.

Read More