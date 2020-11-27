Christmas 2020: 5 Must have items on your Christmas tree to invoke the festive spirit

The most important aspect of Christmas is the quintessential Christmas tree filled with colourful and festive decorations. Have a look at some of the must-have items on your Christmas tree.

It’s that time of the year. The month of Christmas is about to begin. It’s time to take out your Christmas trees and find the perfect ornaments to adorn it. The time to make a list of your favourite Christmas carols and start buying the perfect holiday gifts for each other.

It’s the time to spend time with your loved ones and invoke in the holiday spirit. A Christmas tree is the most essential aspect of the festive season. Decorating the tree is the ideal way to welcome the holiday spirit and cherish holiday memories with your family. There are some essential items without which the traditional Christmas tree is incomplete. So here are some must-have items on your Christmas tree.

Tree topper

The perfect Christmas tree is incomplete without a star on top. Choose the star according to the height of your tree and fix it on the very top branch of the tree.

Angel

An angel to make your wishes come true and give you the perfect Christmas gifts is a must-have on every Christmas tree.

Bells

Bells are symbolic of Santa Claus’ arrival and ideally are in silver, gold or the red colour to add the yuletide spirit to the tree.

Baubles

Baubles are available in various colours and sizes. The tree looks dull without the traditional multi-coloured baubles hanging on every branch.

Candy canes

Add the red and white striped candy canes to embrace the holiday spirit and bring in the festive cheer with these sparkly decorations.

Credits :Pexels

