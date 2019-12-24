Christmas 2019: Here are the ways to wish Happy Holidays this festive season

Holiday wishes are crucial as they convey your true thoughts. So, take some tips on writing the perfect holiday wishes for the people you care for.

The Christmas holidays have already begun. People are busy wrapping gifts for their loved ones. So, wouldn't it be nice to add a short note to that gift? Writing a note of good wishes is considered to be an art. It should be short and precise but should convey all your thoughts for the concerned person. All good wishes should be together with a warmth that can make your loved one smile. Since it is not very easy to pen down all your thoughts in a tiny space, read below to know how to send across the appropriate wishes to your family and friends.

Check out the ways of writing the perfect holiday wishes:

Holiday wishes for friends and family

Have a nice and warm holiday season. Lots of love!

Always feeling blessed to have a friend like you!

Wishing a joyful holiday season to you and your family.

A very happy Christmas to you and your family!

May your holidays be filled with joy, peace, love and happiness!

Wish you a very happy and a wonderful new year ahead!

Holiday wishes for someone you haven't seen in a while

Hoping to see you soon this New Year. Warmest wishes!

Christmas is different this year without you. Happy holiday!

Waiting for our New Year bash. Merry Christmas!

Holiday wishes for clients, business partners, employees

Wish you all a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!

Warmest greetings and wishes for the New Year!

Holiday wishes for someone who had a hard time this year

Wishing you the best for the New Year. Lots of love!

This may not have been a very good holiday for you, but still, I wish you a joyous and peaceful holiday ahead. Things will get better soon. Have a happy and a prosperous new year!

Shortest holiday wishes

Happy Holidays!

Merry Christmas!

Happy New Year!

Warmest wishes!

Credits :the live mirror

